Pavlović ruled out of EURO 2024 – replaced by Can

Germany begin their EURO 2024 campaign in Munich on Friday night against Scotland (21:00 CEST). Aleksandar Pavlović has been ruled out of the tournament due to illness. Coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund to replace him. Can, who has 43 caps to his name and was part of the 2017 Confederations Cup winning squad, is expected to meet up with the team in Herzogenaurach today.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann said: “We wanted another defensive midfielder in our squad and have therefore decided to call up Emre Can. He made it clear that he was excited and ready to join the squad right away. We wanted another player in the squad with experience and one that knows how to deal with pressure. He fits that profile nicely.”

Pavlović completed the pre-tournament training camp in Thuringia and was with the team at DFB partner adidas’ base in Herzogenaurach. He made his international debut in the friendly against Ukraine in Nürnberg, but was unable to be part of the team that beat Greece in the final warm-up game in Mönchengladbach due to an infection.