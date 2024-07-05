Niclas Füllkrug: “It gets harder and harder by the second”

After a bitter 2-1 (a.e.t.) defeat to Spain in the quarterfinal in Stuttgart, Germany’s dream of a home EURO 2024 title is over. Here is the match reaction.

Julian Nagelsmann: I’m holding back the tears a little. What was a special time, in which the lads gave it their all and unfortunately and undeservedly lost today, is now over. We got off to a good start and reacted well at half time. In the second half, we also did well. Spain had two good chances, we had five or six. Even in extra time, I felt we were the ones who were much closer to scoring. They then got it up to the final third right at the end, and we failed to track the runners, which left them with three big players in the box, and that’s tough to defend against. In the end, we weren’t better by a country mile, but I think we were a bit more fluid in the final third. It’s a painful defeat because it will take two years before we can make it better again, and I’m sure I’ll never get to coach a home tournament again in my career.

Toni Kroos: It was a game in which we gave it our all, and because we were so close, to lose like we did at the end makes it even more bitter. Our mutual sadness is more painful than getting eliminated, because we all had a common goal. The dream we were all dreaming of has gone, even if we realise in the next few days that we actually did really well in this tournament.

Niclas Füllkrug: It’s really sad to know that it’s over. There was a real euphoria and feeling of togetherness in Germany over the course of the tournament. But now, all our pride has gone. It’s over and it gets harder and harder by the second to come to terms with it. The coach said some nice words, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t help. It’s difficult to deal with, and it’s going to take some time to overcome it.

Joshua Kimmich: Spain were dominant in the first half, but we were better and had better chances in the second half and in extra time. Spain were looking to see it out to penalties, so it’s really tough that they were the ones who scored the last-minute winner. We still had some good chances after that, and we might have even got a penalty from the handball before they scored their second. A lot went against us today.

Dani Olmo (Spain): I’m absolutely exhausted. We saw today just how fantastic our team is, and we fought right to the end. In those final moments, you listen to your heart and not your legs!

