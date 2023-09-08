“New energy”: Flick makes Gündogan captain

Germany’s new international season building up to hosting EURO 2024 starts on Saturday with the game against Japan (20:45 CEST). Prior to the meeting with the Asian side in the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, head coach Hansi Flick and midfielder Ilkay Gündogan talk to DFB.de about the new leadership duo.

Hansi Flick on...

...the new team captain: There’ll be a change in structure. We thought about what could help the team. With national sides, it’s often the case that the captain is whoever’s got the most caps. I’ve decided to give Ilkay the armband. He and Jo [Kimmich] will be our new leadership duo. I’m really happy that they’ve both committed to this. That will give us new energy that we can use.

...Gündogan’s role on the pitch: We’ve done a lot of trial and error. Now in September, we have a team that has a plan and an idea of how we want to play football. Ilkay has a different role to before. I am totally convinced that he can bring the qualities that make him such a good footballer into our game.

...Gündogan’s injured predecessor Manuel Neuer: He needs to be healthy first. We hope that he will be able to return soon. However, that’s something for the future. I’m not thinking about it at the moment.

Ilkay Gündogan on…

…his role as newly appointed captain: I’m really pleased about the trust placed in me by the coach and the team. It’s a big honour for me to be the Germany captain and to be able to lead this young team on the pitch. The role also brings a lot of responsibility with it. However, my experience as captain at Manchester City has shown that I’m up to the task.

