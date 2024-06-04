Neuer: “It’s good to be back”

A feisty performance, a raft of chances, but nothing to show for it on the scoresheet – Germany kicked off their final preparations for EURO 2024 with a goalless draw against Ukraine. DFB.de has collected all of the reaction to last night’s match in Nuremberg.

Julian Nagelsmann: Obviously we would have preferred a 2-0 or 3-0 win, but we played very well for long stretches of the game. To me, we looked like a team who really wanted to win. We were very good in the first 20 minutes, and we should have taken the lead. We also had six or seven chances just after the break – Maxi Beier performed very well after coming on. We need to show more aggression from crosses and put more pressure on the opposition defence.

Manuel Neuer: It was a wonderful feeling. It’s good to be back with the national team. Unfortunately, though, we couldn’t get the result we deserved for the chances we created. Hopefully that will change a bit at the EUROs. But it was a good defensive performance, we were solid. We were the dominant side and maintained our structure, especially defensively.

Thomas Müller: It’s a shame we didn’t score. We piled even more pressure on them in the second half. Even with the changes, the attacking flow didn’t stop. Maxi Beier almost scored after coming on as a substitute. You just need that little bit of luck. We would have deserved a goal today, but that’s just the way things go sometimes. The March internationals have welded us together. There’s no reason for any of us to be nervous – we saw that today.

Joshua Kimmich: We had a good game. If we’d won by one or two goals, the Ukrainians wouldn’t really have been able to complain. It’s difficult to score goals against opponents who sit so deep. We had a lot of chances, which isn’t a given against a team playing 5-4-1. We had a good start, won the ball back well and were always in and around the penalty area. It’s a shame we weren’t able to get the goal. You could tell we were going for the win. We have to continue in the same vein and then hopefully get a win in our final friendly.