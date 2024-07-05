Neuendorf on Kroos: “One of the best ever”

Toni Kroos’ wonderful career came to an end as Germany lost 2-1 in extra time to Spain in the quarter-finals of EURO 2024. DFB.de has collected all the quotes regarding one of the country’s best ever footballers.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf: Toni Kroos is one of the best players to ever wear the Germany colours. He’s a fantastic representative of German football across the whole world. He won all there is to win in club football with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, plus he was an important figure in the national team’s triumph at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. We all hoped his final game would be a special one in the final at Berlin, with him bowing out as a European champion. Nonetheless, even without a title, Toni Kroos has played a big role in the revival of the national team across this tournament, which has helped win the hearts of the fans again. He once again helped to shape the team after his comeback. The national team and the DFB have a lot to thank Toni Kroos for – for his contributions both on and off the pitch.

National team coach Julian Nagelsmann: We wanted to give Toni Kroos the best possible send-off and win the title that he’s not won. He’s got an amazing collection of trophies, which is why I think it was so amazing of him to return to the national team for this tournament at home. He didn’t have to do it, he had nothing to prove. That decision just showed how much he loves football. He showed everyone once again what a special player he is. With his experience and calmness on the ball, he was an important part of our EURO 2024 team, even if we didn’t manage to win the tournament. I’ve really valued speaking with Toni in recent weeks. He retires as one of the greats of world football.

Director of the national team Rudi Völler: Excellent footballers have shaped the German national team in every generation – from Fritz Walter and Uwe Seeler to Franz Beckenbauer, to name a few. Toni Kroos is part of this group and is among the greats of German football. He’s a wonderful footballer and won the World Cup with the national team. He’s also been a big part of one of the most successful and biggest clubs in the world in Real Madrid for a number of years, winning a total of six Champions Leagues, which is simply incredible. He finished off his career with a fantastic tournament at home. Even if we’re hurting so soon after defeat in the quarter-final, congratulations on a fantastic career, Toni!

Managing director for sport Andreas Rettig: The national team will miss both Toni Kroos the player and Toni Kroos the person. He is synonymous with German football all around the world. He made a big contribution to the national team after his comeback. He returned to help the national team and German football, something we at the DFB all appreciate. Aside from his outstanding qualities as a footballer, Toni Kroos had the gift of leading younger players too. I hope that he remains in football, aside from his own academy.