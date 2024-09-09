National team head coach Nagelsmann: “It is possible that Pavlovic will start”

After winning 5-0 in their opening Nations League match against Hungary, the Germany national team will face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday (kick-off 20:45 CEST). Ahead of the battle between neighbouring countries, head coach Julian Nagelsmann and midfielder Robert Andrich spoke to DFB.de about the upcoming latest instalment of this classic rivalry.

Julian Nagelsmann on...

...the Dutch opponents: In terms of individual players, they have more at their disposal than Hungary, and possess a good mix of quality and physicality. I hope that the stadium will be sold out and that there is a good atmosphere. It’s going to be an exciting game, no doubt about that, and we are looking forward to it.

...the starting XI to face the Netherlands: We are not intending on making lots of changes and there are definitely things that we will try and do the same. However, this is a different opponent with a different style of play. It is possible that Pavlovic will start. We will see in training and in the final practice match, before making a decision in the evening.

...the departures from the squad: It is normal in football for older players to leave the team. At national level, that happens even more often than at club level. Nevertheless, some things are similar. You cans see that the boys all feel comfortable being here. There is no advantage gained from being young or old, simply from wanting to play.

…the differences to coaching in club competition: You have to realise that your main impact is made with the squad, not the training regime or the match tactics. The major difference to club competition is that you can select a new squad each time around. If you’re with a club for, say, two years, then you only have four transfer windows, during which you bring in three or four players per transfer period. The difference with the national side is that I could theoretically select 20 new players every time. That’s why we always try to bring in new faces.

…goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen: He did really well against Hungary. He’s a very important player for us and has a special responsibility. The statements he made are understandable and legitimate. The conversation Krone and I had with him in March wasn’t an easy one to have, but he respected the decision. I hope he stays fit and then can be good for us at the World Cup in two years’ time.

...whether Niclas Füllkrug can play: We will see tomorrow. He has calf issues.

…the focus on youth: It’s a fairly obvious strategy, because simply it means that you can keep a more consistent squad for longer, so that makes sense. I still believe that there are winners and losers and I think that children should learn that. But it all has to happen as part of a process. Parents shouldn’t be more ambitious than their children. The older you get, the more important training through success becomes. But in general, I think the focus on youth is beneficial.

Robert Andrich on...

…having Pascal Groß by his side: It’s not a big change for me. Pascal is a very good player and is incredibly clever, both with the ball and without. I get on very, very well with him.

…less pressure in the Nations League: We also played with freedom at the European Championships and didn’t feel a lot of pressure. Of course we have less pressure in the Nations League, but that is not because we don’t care about winning.

…his goals with the national side: You should always dare to dream. Two years ago, you could never have imagined that I would become a national player and then play this number of games.

