Nagelsmann: “We’ll do all we can to progress”

Friday’s showdown with Spain in the EURO 2024 quarter-finals is edging ever closer (18:00 CEST kick-off). Ahead of the clash in Stuttgart, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and captain Ilkay Gündogan spoke to DFB.de about the opposition, the atmosphere in the stands and a potential penalty shootout.

Julian Nagelsmann on...

...the match against Spain: I wouldn’t agree that this is already the final, as many people are suggesting. It’s a quarter-final. We want to win the game and go on to lift the trophy, but tomorrow will be a tough match. Both teams are strong in possession and can put the opposition defence under a lot of pressure. It will be important to win our individual battles first and foremost, and then we’ll see if the game ends up being as high quality as so many are anticipating. I think it will be an even encounter, but we’ll do all we can to progress.

...Spain’s attack: My focus is less on Yamal and more on Jamal. We have a lot of attacking firepower of our own. There’s obviously a defensive element involved in our play, but our aim is to have the ball. Life is always much easier for you that way against a top opponent, and that’s our plan on Friday. I know we won’t be able to do that for 90 minutes though. Spain have a clear approach with their attacking play and have quality throughout the team. Their full-backs are very dangerous going forward and cover a lot of ground to help out their midfield. That combination makes it a complex challenge, but it’s still one we can overcome.

...whether he will start Leroy Sané or Florian Wirtz: I cannot and will not answer that. We will use the evening to discuss it among the coaching staff and weigh up what is needed in certain situations. But having to make a choice between those two players is no doubt a positive thing.

...Spain players’ jibes towards Toni Kroos: I think Toni has seen the funny side. Spain’s goal is for this to be the final game of Toni’s career. Our goal is for him to play a few more games yet. However, we prefer to do our talking on the pitch and demonstrate what our ambitions are.

...his thoughts on a potential penalty shootout: We have a list of players in mind already. They would need to be on the pitch, however. We have a set-piece coach who has assessed the situation at club level, but the most important thing is that the players have the conviction. Right now, there are a number of players that would want to take one, so I don’t think we’ll struggle to put five names forward.

...whether this quarter-final is his career highlight: When you’re in the moment, every game feels like it’s the biggest. It was no different before other knockout matches at club level, but you never know what’s to come. It will certainly be one of the most meaningful games, but the preparation will be identical. It’s best to continue to do things the same rather than start holding lots of individual conversations or going somewhere different. We have our routines.

...the belief in the team: We’ve seen lots of videos from the fan zones. We’ve seen the emotions coming from the crowds. We’ve delivered exciting games so far. We can feel the support of the fans, and we believe that it carries us forward. We’re stronger together. This belief in the team is something we need to make the most of at a home tournament and translate it into wins.

Ilkay Gündogan on...

...the mood in the team: The mood is the camp remains excellent, just like before the other games. We feel well prepared for what will be a tough game. It will be an even battle, but there’s no reason not to go into it with confidence.

...the upcoming quarter-final: We’ve played good football so far, we’ve got good results, and now we’re into the quarters against quality opposition. I’m looking forward to the challenge and go into it with real positivity. We’ve already achieved the minimum expected from us, now we’re hoping to have another two games after this quarter-final. It’s our responsibility to maintain the level we’ve delivered in the games so far or perhaps to even raise it in order to reach the semis.

...his Man City teammate Rodri: His development in recent years has been remarkable. He has perfected his game now. You can’t keep a player like him out of the game for 90 minutes, but there are ways of making life difficult for him and forcing him to do things differently. That’s part of our plan for tomorrow’s game.

...the fans in Stuttgart: The support can be a decisive factor, and we’re counting on that. The atmosphere at the last game in Stuttgart was already pretty good. We want to create that spark that can push us forward and unsettle Spain.

...poor recent results against Spain: They’re a very tough opponent and it’s not easy to beat them. If you look at recent decades, Spain have often got the better of us – there’s no two ways about it. However, we’re hoping we can change that on Friday.

created by mmc/mh