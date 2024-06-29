Nagelsmann: “The first 20 minutes were our best in the tournament so far”

Germany Men’s national overcame tough opposition in Denmark in their EURO 2024 last 16 match. The side were happy with the 2-0 victory, but were also self-critical.

Julian Nagelsmann: It was a bizarre knockout match. The first 20 minutes were our best in the tournament so far. Then there was a little pause. We changed things up a little bit after the rain stoppage and our defending subsequently improved. We said to the team that there’ll always be phases when we’re not playing at 100%. We need to stay more patient and wait for our moments.

Nico Schlotterbeck: We played great tonight and were supported by amazing fans. The stadium was rocking. I’m immensely pleased for the team, our hard work earned us this victory. I think it’s clear that something very special is happening in this country.

David Raum: It was a wild game with stoppages, VAR checks, a penalty and lots of chances. It was a very interesting game for the neutral, but a nerve-wracking game for Germany fans. It didn’t all go to plan, but we played with real courage. In the end, our joy of playing was what made the difference. I was so pleased to be named in the starting XI and wanted to give it my all and repay the coach’s trust in me.

Joshua Kimmich: We found our way into the game more after the Denmark goal was chalked off. We’re on a good streak and haven’t lost in a long time, which gives us confidence. Tonight’s subs also did well, and that is typical of a good team.

