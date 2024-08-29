Nagelsmann calls up one fresh face and two returning players

On Thursday, national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann announced his first squad since the Germany hosted the European Championship. For the first two games of the new Nations League campaign against Hungary and the Netherlands, Nagelsmann has called up one fresh face and two returning players in comparison to his squad for this summer’s tournament.

The man earning his first full international call-up is former Germany youth international Angelo Stiller of VfB Stuttgart, who were last season’s Bundesliga runners-up. On top of that, his club teammate Alexander Nübel has been recalled. The Stuttgart keeper had been picked by Nagelsmann for the preliminary European Championship squad in May. As is the case for Aleksandar Pavlović of FC Bayern, who celebrated his debut for the national side in the warm-up match against Ukraine ahead of the European Championship, but ultimately had to miss the tournament due to illness.

Rüdiger not included

In addition to the World Cup winners Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer, who all retired from international duty after the European Championship, along with captain Ilkay Gündogan, the squad for the matches against Hungary and the Netherlands will also be missing Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger. After an intense summer, he will not be called up for these September fixtures after consultation with the national team’s head coach, instead using the time for recovery purposes.

Julian Nagelsmann on the squad: “Overall, we were very pleased with how each player fulfilled their role at the European Championship. That's why we now want to give that same squad the chance to showcase themselves again in the first round of fixtures after the tournament. Angelo Stiller, who performed very well in Stuttgart last season and again now, is the only new addition to the squad. In midfield we have to replace two players who have retired, Ilkay Gündogan and Toni Kroos. We don’t need more changes than that in the national team at the moment.”

On Monday, the national squad will arrive at the home ground of DFB partner adidas in Herzogenaurach, which they also used when hosting the European Championship. Germany kick off the new UEFA Nations League campaign against Hungary on 7th September (20:45 CEST. On 10th September (20:45 CEST), Germany will then go up against European Championship semi-finalists, facing the Netherlands in Amsterdam.