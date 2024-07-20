Minge replaces Oberdorf in Olympics squad

Coach Horst Hrubesch has called up VfL Wolfsburg’s Janina Minge for his Olympics squad (24th July to 10th August). Minge was originally on the stand-by list and has replaced Lena Oberdorf after she suffered an MCL and ACL injury during Tuesday night’s European Championship qualifier against Austria. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Pia-Sophia Wolter has replaced Minge on the stand-by list. Wolter was part of the Germany squad for the EURO qualifiers on 12th July against Iceland in Reykjavik and 16th July against Austria in Hannover.

The Olympics squad will meet up together in Frankfurt on 20th July before heading off to Marseille on 21st July. The first group game takes place on 25th July in the same city against Australia (19:00 CEST). Germany’s other games in Group B are against record winners the USA (28th July at 21:00 CEST in Marseille) and Zambia (31st July at 19:00 CEST in Saint-Étienne). The top two teams in each of three groups will qualify for the quarter-finals, as well as the two best third-placed teams. The quarter-finals will be played on 3rd August, the semi-finals on 6th August. The final is set for 10th August at Paris’ Parc des Princes.