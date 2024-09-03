Merle Frohms retires from international duty

Merle Frohms has announced her retirement from the women’s national team. The DFB-Pokal-winning goalkeeper with VfL Wolfsburg shared the news on Tuesday that she would no longer be available for international selection.

“Since the World Cup last year, I already knew that the Paris Olympics would be my final tournament with the national side,” explained the 29-year-old. “I can now reflect on six unforgettable years packed with so many experiences, encompassing all the highs and lows. It was an honour to represent my country as first-choice keeper at two major tournaments, but it was also very challenging, both physically and mentally. I am now only looking ahead at what’s to come and I’m excited to have time for friends and family again, after full-on years with two sporting commitments. On the pitch, I can now devote myself fully to VfL Wolfsburg. I wish the national team and Christian Wück all the best for the tournaments to come.

Wück: “I would have really enjoyed working with Merle”

Women’s national team coach Christian Wück spoke about Frohms’ decision: “I would have really enjoyed working with Merle and I made that clear in a conversation that we had. Nevertheless, she has made this decision, which of course I have to respect. Merle is an outstanding goalkeeper, who would have played a major role in our plans. I wish her all the best for her club career going forward.”

DFB sporting director Nia Künzer: “I was really disappointed to hear about Merle’s decision. She was always an important part of our team, an assured last line of defence and someone who would give it everything. Her efforts for the team formed a major part of our successes, including the outstanding Euro 2022 display. It’s a real shame that her journey with the national team is over and we would have loved to have had her continue. Anyone who knows Merle knows that this decision would not have come easily for her. Of course we respect her decision, even if it’s tough to take. We wish her all the best for the future with her club side and also personally.”

Number one for the Euro 2022 runners-up

Before her time with the women's senior national team, Frohms played for all of the youth sides at international level, celebrating successes along the way. One of the highlights was winning the 2012 European U17 Championship title, towards which she made a key contribution by saving two penalties in the final against France. In the same year, she reached the semi-finals of the World Cup with the U17s, and in 2014 she became world champion with the U20 side in Canada.

The goalkeeper from Celle made her debut for the senior national side at the age of 23 on 6th October 2018 in Essen after being subbed on in the 46th minute of a 3-1 win over Austria. National team head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg called up Merle Frohms for Germany’s 2019 France World Cup squad as third-choice goalkeeper. By the 2022 European Championship in England, she had become the number one and started between the posts in all six matches, including the final at Wembley, where Germany lost 1-0 to England to finish as tournament runners-up. Frohms also featured in every match at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Her international career ends after 52 appearances in the German goal, as well as with a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in France.