Marina Hegering announces retirement from international duty

Marina Hegering has announced the end of her playing career with the Germany women’s national team, with the 2024 Paris Olympics having been the 34-year-old’s last major tournament with the team.

“Today, I’d like to share with all of you that my time with the national team has come to an end,” Hegering said. “I was able to represent my country 42 times, something that I never would have thought possible if you’d told me that a decade ago. The fact that I’ve played for Germany fills me with pride and happiness. There are several people who were essential in making this possible. They accompanied me on this journey and some are still by my side. I’m incredibly thankful for all of you!”

Hegering continued: “It now feels like the right time to take this step. I wish the girls all the best as they prepare for the European Championships and hope the new coaching staff have fun. You’ve taken charge of a fantastic team, one that can and will make history. I wish you all the best for a successful time together. As a huge fan of the team, I’ll be following along as well.”

U20 World Cup winner in Germany

Hegering’s first game for Germany came nearly 20 years ago, as she debuted for the U15s against Canada. She went on to play several times for various youth sides, competing in two World Cups with the Germany U20s. Her first was in 2008 in Chile, where the team finished third. Two years later, Hegering was part of the squad that won the U20 World Cup on home soil in Germany.

The defender made her senior debut for Germany in a 2-1 friendly win against Sweden on 6th April 2019. Hegering was called up for both the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, as well as the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand. She also featured in all six of Germany’s matches at the 2022 Women’s EUROs in England, where they took home the silver medal. Along with four of her teammates, the defender was included in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament. The 34-year-old most recently took part in this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, where the team won bronze after a 1-0 victory over Spain.

Wück: "Marina is a leader"

Head coach Christian Wück said: "Marina Hegering’s passion, tough-tackling nature and ability to read the game made her into a key player for the national team. She is a leader, and always gave it her all for the team up until the final minute. Unfortunately, she also suffered several injuries during the course of her career. I can understand her decision to now step back from the national team. I hope that she will be able to feature in many more games for her club and that she will remain injury-free.”

DFB sporting director Nia Künzer said: “Looking back on her career with the national team shows just how strong of a character Marina Hegering is. To be able to come back after being sidelined with injury for several years and then earn a spot in the national team while becoming a key player for a successful team is an incredible feat. Marina is a leader with all the qualities of a coach, and exemplifies passion, professionalism, grit and mental strength. Giving up was never an option for her.”

