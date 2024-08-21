Manuel Neuer retires from international football

Manuel Neuer has announced his retirement from international football. The 38-year-old was capped 124 times for Germany, with EURO 2024 marking his last major tournament for the side.

"Following long, intensive discussions with my family and friends, I've decided to end my international career," said Neuer. "Everyone that knows me knows that this wasn't an easy decision for me to make. Physically, I feel great and the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico would have appealed to me as well. At the same time, I'm convinced that now is the right time to take this step and to focus fully on FC Bayern München. I would like to thank everyone that I was able to get to know during these last 15 years – my coaches, Joachim Löw, Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann, goalkeeping coaches Andreas Köpke and Andreas Kronenberg, the assistant coaches, my teammates, the medical department and all the other DFB staff members. I would also like to say a special thank you to the fans who always supported me over all these years. It was a memorable time, which really shaped me as a person and one that I look back on with pride. Winning the 2014 World Cup and especially the special atmosphere during our home EUROs are memories that I am grateful to have. It was an honour to captain the national team until 2023. I loved getting to wear the Germany shirt."

Countless records and titles

As Germany's first-choice goalkeeper, Neuer set countless records and won various titles as well. The biggest of these was lifting the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, with Neuer playing a key part in Germany's success with his reflexes, saves and sweeper-keeper style of play. He was awarded the Golden Glove as the tournament's best goalkeeper as a result. In total, Neuer earned 124 caps for Germany, the most of any goalkeeper in the nation's history. He featured in 19 World Cup matches, more than any other goalkeeper in the world. His 20 games at European Championships are also a record amongst German players.

Neuer's debut came on 2nd June 2009 against the United Arab Emirates. He was then named Germany's first-choice ahead of the 2010 World Cup. The 38-year-old captained the side in 61 matches, with only Lothar Matthäus donning the armband more often for Germany.

Nagelsmann: "We will miss having Manu as part of our team!"

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann said: "Although I can understand Manu's decision and the reasons for it, his departure is still a big loss – both in a sporting and personal sense. Manu has shaped the role of the goalkeeper like no one else in the history of football. His saves, build-up play and his presence on the pitch provided a sense of security at the back for the national team over the last 15 years. His skills were a key factor in determining the way in which we wanted to play football. Manu was and is an amazing athlete, in addition to being a great person. I enjoyed being able to exchange ideas with him and I'm looking forward to being able to continue to do the same in the future. We will miss having Manu as part of our team!"

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: "As the president of the DFB, I would like to say thank you to Manuel Neuer on behalf of all our employees and all the fans of the German national team. It's difficult to put into words what he's given to German football and to the DFB. He was always a key point of contact for me and our discussions were marked by mutual respect and admiration. Manuel Neuer's positive mindset, his impressive mentality and his authority out on the pitch always impressed me. The national team are not only saying goodbye to a incredible goalkeeper, but also an opinionated and great character."

Völler: "Revolutionised the role of the goalkeeper"

Andreas Kronenberg, goalkeeping coach for the national team, said: "I consider it a privilege to have been able to work with Manu. There aren't many athletes that you can point to as having revolutionised and changed the game the way he did. Right from the start, I was impressed with the focus, dedication and passion that Manu displayed. He constantly wanted to push his limits – despite already being at the top of his game, he always wanted to improve. For that reason, he was a real role model."

DFB sporting director Rudi Völler said: "Manuel Neuer's retirement marks the end of a splendid career with the national team. In a country known for having several fantastic goalkeepers, Manu stands out as an exceptional one, and he revolutionised the role of the goalkeeper. You can only bow down to him and his achievements. Manuel experienced several unforgettable moments with Germany and it was a pleasure to get to experience the last of these – our home EUROs – together with him."

created by asv/mmc