Lena Oberdorf out of Olympics with knee injury

There was devastating news following Germany’s 4-0 win over Austria in Tuesday’s European qualifier in Hannover, with an MRI scan confirming that Lena Oberdorf has suffered injuries to both her cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in her right knee. The 22-year-old FC Bayern München midfielder will miss the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in France as a result.

Head coach Horst Hrubesch said: “It‘s terrible news. Our worst fears have been confirmed. We’re all thinking of Obi and feel her pain. We will gather ourselves again before the Olympics and want to go and win a medal for Obi.”

A replacement call-up will be announced in the coming days.