Leipzig survive early scare to win in Essen

Two-time DFB-Pokal winners RB Leipzig progressed to the second round with a 4-1 win at Rot-Weiß Essen, despite going behind early on. Fellow Bundesliga sides 1. FC Union Berlin, SC Freiburg and 1. FC Heidenheim were all also victorious in the 15:30 kick offs, while FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Kaiserslautern of Bundesliga 2 booked their spot in round two with wins at VfR Aalen and FC Ingolstadt respectively.

Earlier on in the afternoon, SpVgg Greuther Fürth won 2-0 at fifth-tier side TSV Schott Mainz and Borussia Mönchengladbach came from 1-0 down to win 3-1 at FC Erzgebirge Aue.

Leipzig recover from early Essen goal

Third-division club Rot-Weiß Essen stunned the 2022 and 2023 DFB-Pokal winners early on. A clever pass from Torben Müsel in his own half set Ramien Safi on his way and the Dutch winger raced into the box, before cutting inside and striking a shot past Péter Gulácsi to send the Stadion an der Hafenstraße wild (2’). Marco Rose’s team didn’t let this early setback affect them though and were ahead by half time via goals from Benjamin Sesko (12’) and Lois Openda (40’).

Essen goalkeeper Jakob Golz produced a number of fine saves within a five-minute period after the break to deny Leipzig further goals, but new signing Antonio Nusa came off the bench to make it 3-1 (84’). Xavi rounded off the win for Leipzig three minutes later.

Freiburg record heavy win

Osnabrück have proven to be a tough side to face in the Pokal in recent years and Freiburg certainly struggled early on with their opponents from two leagues below. Ba-Muaka Simakala had a big chance for the home team after 16 minutes, but narrowly missed the target. A double strike from SC set them on their way to victory in Julian Schuster’s first competitive game in charge. Lucas Höler got their first goal from a cross (30’) and then Vincenzo Grifo smart finish doubled their lead four minutes later.

VfL didn’t give up but struggled to create decent chances against a disciplined Freiburg side. Junior Adamu added two goals in the final 25 minutes to make it a big win in the end for the Bundesliga club (73’, 90+4’).

Greifswald give Union a good game

Regionalliga team Greifswalder SC made life tough for 1. FC Union Berlin at the Volksstadion. They could even have gone in front after just three minutes, however Johannes Manske couldn’t capitalise on some Union defensive issues. An even first half ended goalless despite Union’s increasing pressure on the Greifswald box.

The fourth-division side did really well to keep Union quiet in the second half as well. That was, however, until the 67th minute. Substitute Yorbe Vertessen played a one-two with Benedict Hollerbach and then struck an unstoppable shot into the top corner. Former Union man Soufian Benyamina hit the bar for the hosts 10 minutes later, as it ultimately ended 1-0 to the 2001 runners-up.

Heidenheim get the better of Villingen

1. FC Heidenheim, about to play their second ever Bundesliga season, faced fellow Baden-Württemberg side FC 08 Villingen. It took them until the 43rd minute to break the deadlock against the fifth-division club – Maximilian Breunig scored on his debut for his new club.

The striker added a second at the start of the second half (48’), and completed his hat-trick (53’) a minute after Paul Wanner got himself on the scoresheet (52’). After a slow start, it was a convincing win for Frank Schmidt’s men.

Schalke struggle past Aalen

Five-time DFB-Pokal winners FC Schalke 04 avoided a slip-up at fifth-division side VfR Aalen, even if it wasn’t a particularly inspiring performance. Their captain Kenan Karaman headed them into the lead from a Tobias Mohr free-kick with just over half an hour played (31’).

Mohr then scored himself in the 68th minute, capitalising on a misplaced back pass by an Aalen man. Schalke failed to create many chances, but in the end it didn’t matter as the Bundesliga 2 club progressed to the second round.

Kaiserslautern knock Ingolstadt out

Last season’s beaten finalists 1. FC Kaiserslautern got off to a perfect start away to FC Ingolstadt. Former FCI man Jannik Mause was the man responsible after just three minutes. He scored again after 35 minutes, putting Lautern firmly in the ascendancy.

However, FCK’s Jan Gyamerah was shown a second yellow card just after the interval (49’) and that allowed the home team to get back in the game. Ryan Malone’s header two minutes from time was ultimately too little, too late to force extra time though.

Gladbach come from behind in Aue

Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach went behind early on at third-division club Erzgebirge Aue. Mika Clausen’s volley in the eighth minute stunned the Foals, but they slowly found their way back into the game and equalised thanks to a sensational Franck Honorat overhead kick (35’). The three-time Pokal winners could even had led at the break, however Julian Weigl’s penalty, the last kick of the half, was saved by Aue goalkeeper Martin Männel.

Gladbach began the second half brightly and did go ahead in the 52nd minute. A powerful strike from Luca Netz completed the comeback and Alassane Plea then added a third goal (70’), slotting home from the edge of the box to confirm their place in the next round.

Comfortable win for Fürth in Mainz

Second-division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth ran out 2-0 winners away to fifth-tier club TSV Schott Mainz. The underdogs actually had the first chance of the game through Takero Itoi (2’). Despite that though, Fürth quickly struck the first notable blow. Goalkeeper Robin Balters saved Roberto Massimo’s attempt, but Dennis Srbeny was on hand to score the rebound (8’). Although Fürth were on top throughout the first half, Lennart Thum came extremely close to finding an equaliser for the home team (22’).

Fürth looked to add to their lead after the break and would have were it not for Balters denying Philipp Müller (54’) and Julian Green (56’). They had to wait until the 82nd minute for their second goal: substitute Marlon Mustapha got it to seal the victory against an impressive Schott Mainz outfit.

