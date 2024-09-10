Kimmich: “The first half was really good, the second okay”

After coming from behind to take the lead in Amsterdam, Germany were pegged back again and had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands on Tuesday evening. Various players and the coach gave their thoughts on an entertaining UEFA Nations League match.

Julian Nagelsmann: It was a really entertaining game because both defences were too open. We were better in attack and tried to take more risks. The way we responded to going behind was fantastic and we deserved to go ahead. We were too aggressive in the tackle with their equaliser.

Joshua Kimmich: I’m frustrated that we didn’t get the win. We didn’t have as much control of the game in the second half. It was clear that we wanted to carry on playing our game after going 1-0 down. I think the first half was really good, the second okay and not as good as the first.

Jamal Musiala: The Netherlands had several chances, as did we. Today wasn’t our day and we’ll learn from it. Not everything worked as well as it did against Hungary. We’ll look at things and improve. There were a few mistakes. Although we like to play nice football, I lost the ball too often, close to goal as well. We need to be cleverer overall. There’s a lot to learn, but it’s a process.

Deniz Undav: We are getting better all the time and the team chemistry is fantastic. We’re not far off achieving something massive. I’m delighted with my first goal, but I’d be even happier had we won the game.