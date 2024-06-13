Julian Nagelsmann: “We’re extremely excited”

There’s just one day to go until EURO 2024 kicks off with Germany against Scotland on Friday night (21:00 CEST) in Munich. Captain Ilkay Gündogan and coach Julian Nagelsmann were present at the pre-match press conference to discuss opponents Scotland, their expectations for the tournament and the mood within the dressing room.

Julian Nagelsmann on...

...opponents Scotland: They are a good team and have four or five really important players. They have a strong mentality and fight for every ball. Despite that, they are still good in possession too. We need to be focused, stop them getting crosses in and be prepared for them playing a direct style. Our start to the game will be decisive. Our players are feeling 100% - we’re hungry and excited.

...the starting XI: We’ve clearly defined roles, so every player knows what to expect. If someone in the starting XI isn’t quite affecting the game, we know we can react and use the quality we have on the bench. We want to give the players some security, but also make it clear that good performances will be rewarded. Ultimately though, every player has a role with us and needs to live up to that.

...past tournaments: The past doesn’t play a role for me. We’re only focusing on this tournament, where we want to play well and give our best.

...pressure ahead of the opening game: It’s normal to feel a bit of pressure ahead of such a big tournament. It’s important that we deal well with this pressure and take positives from it. We want to enjoy what we’re doing. Our players started playing football because they love it. If you love what you’re doing, that will help you.

Ilkay Gündogan on...

...opponents Scotland: I’m expecting a really tricky game. I know a lot of their players from having come up against them in the Premier League. They’ve got a really experienced spine to their team and will be physical, but they can also play good football too. However, we also know what we’re capable of and the quality we have. I’m confident that we’ll win tomorrow’s game.

…the mood within the dressing room: During this short time we’ve had, it’s helped that the coach has given us clear instructions and defined everyone’s roles. Everybody knows what their role is and that’s really helpful. There is clarity within the team, but the coach is also helping us to be somewhat relaxed and that helps us a lot.

…being captain at a European Championship in Germany: Captaining the team obviously means a lot to me. Playing an international tournament in your own country is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was at the fan park back in 2006 to support the team, so it’s an incredible honour to now represent Germany.

…support from the fans: I think the overall mood will be positive to start off with. But, the fans will obviously be looking at how we play. This passion can transfer over to us and help us to put pressure on right from the beginning. Ultimately, the most important thing is that we win. I think that’s always more important when it’s the first game of the tournament.

