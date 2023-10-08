HRUBESCH APPOINTED INTERIM GERMANY WOMEN COACH

Horst Hrubesch is the interim coach of the Germany women side once again. The 72-year-old will take over the duties of the ill Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on a temporary basis. Hrubesch is bringing in Thomas Nörenberg as his assistant coach, who has lots of experience in the DFB setup and who, most recently, worked for HSV alongside Hrubesch. Britta Carlson, who temporarily led the team following the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, will also support Hrubesch as an assistant coach. Michael Urbansky, who was Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s assistant coach, will remain in the DFB setup, but he’ll coach a women’s youth side. In view of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's ongoing recovery and also taking into account the team’s sporting performance, Hrubesch and Nörenberg will take over until further notice.

As a player, Horst Hrubesch won the Bundesliga title on three occasions with HSV, as well as the European Cup in 1983. He also played 21 games for Germany and was part of the side that won the EUROs in 1980, scoring both of Germany’s goals in the 2-1 win over Belgium in the final. In addition to this, Hrubesch, with Nörenberg as his assistant, has had great success with various DFB teams, such as winning both the U19 EUROs in 2008 and the U21 EUROs in 2009. Hrubesch also led the Germany men’s side to silver medal in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. In March 2018, Hrubesch took over the reins of the Germany women’s team from Steffi Jones for eight months.

Qualification for the Olympics through the Nations League

Germany women could book themselves a spot in the 2024 Olympics in Paris by reaching the final of the Nations League. After two matchdays, Germany are second in League A, Group 3, ahead of Iceland and Wales, but three points behind Denmark. Only the winner of the group will qualify for the semi-final. Germany’s next game will be played on 27th October against Wales in Sinsheim.

The DFB would like to express its gratitude to HSV, whose cooperation made the return of Horst Hrubesch and Thomas Nörenberg possible in the first place.