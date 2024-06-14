Gündogan: “We need this kind of atmosphere and support to go deep in the tournament”

Germany recorded a perfect start to EURO 2024 with a 5-1 win over Scotland in Munich. Coach Julian Nagelsmann and his players were all pleased after the opening game. DFB.de has summarised the post-match quotes.

Julian Nagelsmann: The first 20 minutes were impressive. We played with lots of power and pressed them, which really helped us. We got early goals and were focused until the final whistle. It’s great that the goals were spread out across several players. Tonight was a good performance, but only the first step.

Ilkay Gündogan: We played with real intensity from the first minute and took risks. Our first-half performance was simply fantastic, and it was just how we wanted to start. We need this kind of atmosphere and support to go deep in the tournament. Their goal, however, showed that if you switch off even for a minute, you can be punished for it. It was a good warning for us.

Niclas Füllkrug: We took a few minutes to get into the game at the start, but after that we improved and kept gaining confidence. We never let up after any goal we scored. We’re pleased with this fantastic start.

Andy Robertson (Scotland captain): We had a plan for the first half but failed to put that into practice out on the pitch. They were simply better than us. It got even more difficult in the second half.