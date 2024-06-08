Germany's final EUROs squad confirmed

Germany have announced their final squad for EURO 2024 on home soil. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has decided on the following 26 players for the European Championships:

Goalkeepers

Oliver Baumann

Manuel Neuer

Marc-André ter Stegen

Defenders

Waldemar Anton

Benjamin Henrichs

Joshua Kimmich

Robin Koch

Maximilian Mittelstädt

David Raum

Antonio Rüdiger

Nico Schlotterbeck

Jonathan Tah

Midfielders

Robert Andrich

Chris Führich

Pascal Groß

Ilkay Gündogan

Toni Kroos

Jamal Musiala

Aleksandar Pavlovic

Leroy Sané

Florian Wirtz

Attackers

Maximilian Beier

Niclas Füllkrug

Kai Havertz

Thomas Müller

Deniz Undav

The limit of 26 players was set by UEFA. Nagelsmann’s selection does not include Alexander Nübel. Nübel was named in the provisional squad on 16th May and trained with the team during the last two weeks along with U21 internationals Rocco Reitz and Brajan Gruda. They firstly trained in Blankenhain, Thuringia, before travelling to DFB partner adidas’ Team Base Camp in Herzogenaurach. Gruda had to depart from the camp on Wednesday after picking up a calf injury.

Nagelsmann said: “It’s got nothing to do with Alexander’s own performance. He’s fitted in nicely and trained well. When I had a conversation with him, I made it clear that he has a future with us. You can call up a new goalkeeper if one of them gets injured during the tournament, which you can’t do for outfield players. We’ve now decided on the squad and the team.”

The squad will regroup at their Team Base Camp in Herzogenaurach on Monday. On 14th June (21:00 CEST), Germany will take on Scotland in Munich in the opening game of UEFA EURO 2024. They will then face Hungary in Stuttgart on 19th June (18:00 CEST) and Switzerland in Frankfurt on 23rd June (21:00 CEST) in their remaining group games.

created by mmc/hm