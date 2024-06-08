News

    Germany's final EUROs squad confirmed

    Germany have announced their final squad for EURO 2024 on home soil. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has decided on the following 26 players for the European Championships:

    Goalkeepers

    Oliver Baumann

    Manuel Neuer

    Marc-André ter Stegen

    Defenders

    Waldemar Anton

    Benjamin Henrichs

    Joshua Kimmich

    Robin Koch

    Maximilian Mittelstädt

    David Raum

    Antonio Rüdiger

    Nico Schlotterbeck

    Jonathan Tah

    Midfielders

    Robert Andrich

    Chris Führich

    Pascal Groß

    Ilkay Gündogan

    Toni Kroos

    Jamal Musiala

    Aleksandar Pavlovic

    Leroy Sané

    Florian Wirtz

    Attackers

    Maximilian Beier

    Niclas Füllkrug

    Kai Havertz

    Thomas Müller

    Deniz Undav

    The limit of 26 players was set by UEFA. Nagelsmann’s selection does not include Alexander Nübel. Nübel was named in the provisional squad on 16th May and trained with the team during the last two weeks along with U21 internationals Rocco Reitz and Brajan Gruda. They firstly trained in Blankenhain, Thuringia, before travelling to DFB partner adidas’ Team Base Camp in Herzogenaurach. Gruda had to depart from the camp on Wednesday after picking up a calf injury.

    Nagelsmann said: “It’s got nothing to do with Alexander’s own performance. He’s fitted in nicely and trained well. When I had a conversation with him, I made it clear that he has a future with us. You can call up a new goalkeeper if one of them gets injured during the tournament, which you can’t do for outfield players.  We’ve now decided on the squad and the team.”

    The squad will regroup at their Team Base Camp in Herzogenaurach on Monday. On 14th June (21:00 CEST), Germany will take on Scotland in Munich in the opening game of UEFA EURO 2024. They will then face Hungary in Stuttgart on 19th June (18:00 CEST) and Switzerland in Frankfurt on 23rd June (21:00 CEST) in their remaining group games.

    created by mmc/hm
