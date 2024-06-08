Germany's final EUROs squad confirmed

Germany have announced their final squad for EURO 2024 on home soil. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has decided on the following 26 players for the European Championships:
Goalkeepers
Oliver Baumann
Manuel Neuer
Marc-André ter Stegen
Defenders
Waldemar Anton
Benjamin Henrichs
Joshua Kimmich
Robin Koch
Maximilian Mittelstädt
David Raum
Antonio Rüdiger
Nico Schlotterbeck
Jonathan Tah
Midfielders
Robert Andrich
Chris Führich
Pascal Groß
Ilkay Gündogan
Toni Kroos
Jamal Musiala
Aleksandar Pavlovic
Leroy Sané
Florian Wirtz
Attackers
Maximilian Beier
Niclas Füllkrug
Kai Havertz
Thomas Müller
Deniz Undav
The limit of 26 players was set by UEFA. Nagelsmann’s selection does not include Alexander Nübel. Nübel was named in the provisional squad on 16th May and trained with the team during the last two weeks along with U21 internationals Rocco Reitz and Brajan Gruda. They firstly trained in Blankenhain, Thuringia, before travelling to DFB partner adidas’ Team Base Camp in Herzogenaurach. Gruda had to depart from the camp on Wednesday after picking up a calf injury.
Nagelsmann said: “It’s got nothing to do with Alexander’s own performance. He’s fitted in nicely and trained well. When I had a conversation with him, I made it clear that he has a future with us. You can call up a new goalkeeper if one of them gets injured during the tournament, which you can’t do for outfield players. We’ve now decided on the squad and the team.”
The squad will regroup at their Team Base Camp in Herzogenaurach on Monday. On 14th June (21:00 CEST), Germany will take on Scotland in Munich in the opening game of UEFA EURO 2024. They will then face Hungary in Stuttgart on 19th June (18:00 CEST) and Switzerland in Frankfurt on 23rd June (21:00 CEST) in their remaining group games.