Germany U21s win 10-1 in Estonia

The Germany U21s remain unbeaten in U21 EURO qualifying after a 10-1 win against Estonia in Tallinn. Head coach Antonio Di Salvo's side have won seven of their eight qualifiers to date and are currently top of their group with a four-point lead over Poland with two matchdays to go. The tournament will be hosted in Slovakia in 2025.

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring after converting a penalty in the 23rd minute. Nicolò Tresoldi (30'), Karim Adeyemi (35', 44') and Eric Martel (39') then added to Germany's lead ahead of the break. Woltemade (46'), Max Rosenfelder (59'), Adeyemi (61'), Tim Lemperle (87') and Ansgar Knauff (90') all added their names to the scoresheet in the second half. Aleksandr Sapovalov was able to get one back for Estonia in the 69th minute.

"It's a real feat to score 10 goals. I think we played really well. Estonia deserved their goal because they really gave it everything – even if it's frustrating for us to have conceded," said Di Salvo. "You have to give the lads time to find their way into the game. Estonia were aggressive, but there were no doubts about who would win after we made it 1-0."

Woltemade opens the floodgates

Estonia looked to attack from the start, but Germany were able to quickly dominate proceedings. Goalkeeper Kaur Kivila parried a shot from Tredoldis before deny Merlin Röhl on the rebound immediately after (7'). The Estonian goalkeeper again denied Röhl in the 14th minute.

Woltemade's successful penalty in the 23rd minute then saw Germany net a flurry of goals in the time remaining in the opening half. Tresoldi headed in a cross from Röhl before Adeyemi finished off a solo run for Germany's third of the night.

Nearly all of Germany's attacks resulted in a shot on goal. Martel was able to net the fourth after getting on the end of a rebound following a corner. Kivila then denied Jan Thielmann in the 41st minute, as Tresoldi just missed putting a header on target two minutes later. Adeyemi then netted a stunner from 20 metres out to give Germany a big lead heading into the break.

Adeyemi completes his hat-trick

Frans Krätzig came on to make his debut for the side at the start of the second half, as Germany continued to rack up goals. Woltemade needed just 49 seconds to make it 6-0, as substitute Knauff first missed a header (53') before having a shot saved by Kivila (56').

Rosenfelder then netted his first goal for the U21s after a corner, with Adeyemi also completing his brace shortly after. Sapovalov was then able to get one back for the hosts, as Tim Oermann came on for his U21s debut. The final two goals of the game were netted by Lemperle and Knauff, to round off a 10-1 win for Germany.

The next international break in October will see Germany play their final two qualifiers, at home against Bulgaria U21s (11th October) and away against Poland U21s (15th October).

