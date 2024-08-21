Germany U21s to play in Regensburg

The Germany U21s will play their final home game as part of EURO qualifying at the Jahnstadion in Regensburg on Friday, 11th October. Head coach Antonio Di Salvo's side will come up against Bulgaria.

"We're looking forward to a great crowd in Regensburg and, together with our fans, want to celebrate a win against Bulgaria. It will be a key game ahead of our final match in Poland, as we seek to qualify for the finals of the EURO," said Di Salvo.

Germany will play their final qualifying match four days after the game against Bulgaria, as they prepare to face Poland (currently in second). Prior to this, they will face Israel (4/9 in Hungary) and Estonia (10/9).

Di Salvo's side currently top Group D with 16 points, followed closely by Poland (15 points). The nine group winners qualify automatically for the U21 EUROs in Slovakia in 2025, with the three best second-placed sides also taking part. The remaining six runners-up will enter the play-offs in order to determine the final three participants.

