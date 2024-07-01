Germany to face Spain in EURO 2024 quarter-finals

Germany’s quarter-final opponents in this year’s European Championship are now confirmed, after Spain overcame Georgia in the round of 16 to set up a clash with Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Georgia shocked Portugal to reach the last 16, and might have had their eyes on another upset after a Robin Le Normand own goal put them ahead early on. But the three-time EURO champions proved too strong for the plucky underdogs, and a Rodri equaliser was followed by second-half goals from Fabián Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo to ensure a comfortable victory for La Roja.

The quarter-final between Germany and Spain will take place on Friday evening in Stuttgart (18:00 CEST). The sides last met at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when a Niclas Füllkrug strike cancelled out Álvaro Morata’s opener to secure a 1-1 draw in Group E.