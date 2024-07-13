Germany suffer 3-0 defeat in Reykjavik

Germany’s unbeaten run in qualifying for EURO 2025 has come to an end after a 3-0 defeat to Iceland in Reykjavik. Iceland took an early lead through Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir, before securing victory with second-half strikes from Alexandra Johannsdottir and Sveindis Jonsdottir.

“We have to assert ourselves from the start in the individual battles. The way we played just wasn’t good,” said head coach Horst Hrubesch. “We deserved to lose. We handed them all three goals on a plate.”

Merle Frohms started in goal for Hrubesch’s side, with Kathrin Hendrich and Sara Doorsoun lining up in central defence. The centre-halves were flanked by Sarai Linder and captain Giulia Gwinn, just behind the four-player midfield of Klara Bühl, Sjoeke Nüsken, Elisa Senß and Jule Brand. Nicole Anyomi and Lea Schüller started in attack.

Iceland strike early

It was the hosts who made the better start, with Jonsdottir breaking free on the left wing and only narrowly missing the target (2’). The Icelanders pressed aggressively and put Germany under considerable pressure right from the off, but the DFB team had chances of their own – a dangerous free-kick from Linder in the ninth minute was followed by an Anyomi effort from distance which went only narrowly over the bar.

Iceland, though, would soon be celebrating after Sigurdardottir headed home from a corner to make it 1-0 (14’). Germany went on the hunt for a response, which left space for the hosts to counter, including in the 21st minute when Jonsdottir fired wide from a tight angle. The visitors piled the pressure on Iceland’s goal, and Nüsken saw an effort deflected just wide of the post (25’). A few minutes later, Bühl’s corner landed on the roof of the net (27’).

Germany then had a host of good opportunities, but were often let down by their end product. In the 43rd minute, Bühl drove into the penalty area on the left and played it to Schüller, who was denied by goalkeeper Fanney Birkisdottir from close range.

Freigang inches away

Iceland also started the second half the better, and quickly extended their lead. Johannsdottir pounced upon a misunderstanding in the German backline and powered home in spectacular fashion. Soon after, Frohms was forced to clear Natasha Anasi’s effort off the line after a goalmouth scramble following a free kick (58’).

On the hour mark, Hrubesch sent on Laura Freigang and Janina Minge for Anyomi and Senß (60’). Freigang nearly found the net immediately, but her header was cleared off the line by Glodis Viggosdottir (61’). Afterwards, Germany struggled to create goalscoring chances and Iceland’s defence remained relatively untroubled.

Hrubesch made two more changes as Felicitas Rauch and Vivien Endemann came on for Linder and Bühl (76’). Germany were then able to carve out more good opportunities, but Freigang was denied by Birkisdottir twice in quick succession, (78’, 79’). At the other end however, Jonsdottir took advantage of another defensive error to hand Iceland only their second ever win over Germany.

created by mmc/hm