Germany reach the round of 16 after 2-0 win over Hungary

The German national team booked their place in the round of 16 at EURO 2024 with a game to spare on Wednesday evening. Julian Nagelsmann’s side won 2-0 in Stuttgart against Hungary, putting them on six points from two games and top of Group A. Jamal Musiala opened the scoring (22’) and Ilkay Gündogan added a second after the break (67’).

Coach Nagelsmann went with the same team that beat Scotland 5-1 to open the tournament last Friday. Manuel Neuer was in goal, with Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah and Maximilian Mittelstädt in front of him in the defence. Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich started in central midfield behind Florian Wirtz, captain Ilkay Gündogan and Musiala. Kai Havertz was again the lone striker.

Neuer on his toes

Neuer equalled a record with his appearance, his 17th in European Championships – among goalkeepers, only Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon has played as often in this tournament. Neuer was called into action early on, having to rush off his line to deny Roland Sallai a chance after Kimmich’s back-pass didn’t have enough on it.

Germany looked to control the game early on and started to create regular chances. The first was Havertz’s shot, however that wasn’t powerful enough to trouble Peter Gulacsi (5’). At the other end, Bendeguz Bolla found space in the box but saw his effort blocked by Andrich for a corner (6’).

Musiala puts Germany ahead

Germany’s first clear-cut chance came after 10 minutes. Havertz got the better of Willi Orban in the box and then got a shot away from a few yards out. Gulacsi, though, produced a fine reaction save to keep the scores level (11’). The resulting corner was also dangerous: Andrich met it on the volley, only to see Bolla get in the way of it (12’).

After Tah showed his defensive qualities by blocking Sallai’s shot (15’), Germany were able to take the lead shortly afterwards. Gündogan kept the ball alive in the box and played it to Musiala, and, just like against Scotland, he scored with his first shot of the game (22’).

Szoboszlai threatens the German goal

Hungary reacted well to going behind and came close to getting an equaliser in the 26th minute. Dominik Szoboszlai’s powerful free-kick was fished out by Neuer. The Hungary captain was involved again three minutes later, though Tah produced another important block (29’).

It took until just before the break for Germany to threaten again. Firstly, Barnabas Varga almost headed a corner into his own net (41’), then Musiala hit the side-netting three minutes later. Hungary actually had the ball in Germany’s goal in first-half injury time, but Sallai’s goal was chalked off due to an offside in the build-up (45+2’).

A slow start to the second half

The two teams were unchanged for the second 45 minutes, which started a lot more slowly compared to the first half. Hungary showed that they could be dangerous from counter-attacks, albeit without any real potency as Germany defended resolutely.

Germany’s first opportunity in the second half came after 55 minutes: Gündogan’s cross was parried by Gulacsi to Kroos on the edge and he didn’t hesitate, striking the ball back towards goal. Gulacsi did well to keep out the deflected strike. Nagelsmann then made his first changes, introducing Leroy Sané and Niclas Füllkrug for Wirtz and Havertz (58’).

A lovely move for Germany’s second

With an hour played, Hungary had their best chance of the evening. Varga got his head on a cross hung up into the box, but his attempt went just over the bar (60’). For Germany, Musiala curled one wide (62’), before captain Gündogan went one better. A lovely pass from Mittelstädt teed him up and he slotted it home past Gulacsi for 2-0 (67’).

Emre Can and Chris Führich got some minutes, replacing Andrich and Musiala (72’). Hungary struggled to get out of their own half in the final 15 minutes and were lucky that Gulacsi could deny both Kimmich (74’) and Sané (75’). Nagelsmann’s final sub saw him bring on Deniz Undav at his club’s home ground. Gündogan made way for the attacker. Although Germany still produced some nice moves late on, it was the away side that came closest to scoring. Joshua Kimmich had to clear the ball off the line just before the final whistle.

created by mmc/dr