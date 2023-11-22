Germany fall to defeat against Austria

The Germany national team suffered a disappointing end to the year as Julian Nagelsmann’s team lost 2-0 against Austria in Vienna approximately six and a half months before the start of the home European Championships.

Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer put Austria ahead in the 29th minute, before RB Leipzig’s Christoph Baumgartner got Austria’s second in the 73rd minute. To make matters worse, Leroy Sané was sent off for Germany for violent conduct (49’).

Tenth loss in 41st meeting

The game was a further disappointment for Nagelsmann following the positive trip to the USA in October which included a win against the hosts and a draw against Mexico. Last Saturday, Germany lost 3-2 to Turkey in the national team coach’s first home game.

In their 41st meeting with Austria, this was Germany’s tenth loss, whilst they have registered 25 wins and six draws. Germany also fell to defeat in their last game against Austria, losing 2-1 in Klagenfurt in 2018.

At a sold-out Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Nagelsmann made three changes to his starting line-up from the game against Turkey, with Mats Hummels, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry replacing Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich and Florian Wirtz. In front of goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, Havertz once again started in the unfamiliar position of left-back, whilst Antonio Rüdiger and Hummels played as the centre-back pairing and Jonathan Tah lined-up at right-back. Captain Ilkay Gündogan and Goretzka started in central midfield behind the three attacking players Leroy Sané, Julian Brandt and Gnabry, whilst Niclas Füllkrug began the game as the lone striker.

Austria the more aggressive team

However, the hosts were the only side to threaten in attack as Germany struggled in their build-up play due to Austria’s aggression. Following a poor pass from Rüdiger, Baumgartner picked up the ball, but Rüdiger himself prevented anything worse from coming from his mistake as he recovered to make a crucial block (2’). At the other end of the pitch, Gnabry released Havertz down the left-hand side, but Brandt was unable to get on the end of his low cross in behind the Austrian defence (5’).

Nagelsmann’s side repeatedly suffered lapses in concentration and misplaced passes, whilst the hosts quickly pressed the players in possession and forced Germany into mistakes.

Austria certainly had the better chances. In the 12th minute, Michael Gregoritsch missed the opportunity to put his side ahead following a quickly-taken free-kick from David Alaba. The Freiburg man had another chance five minutes later as he got on the end of a long ball in behind Germany’s centre-backs. However, Trapp denied him with a strong one-on-one save (17’).

Sané sees red after violent conduct

The game picked up pace once again in the 29th minute: Austria launched a quick counterattack after Germany lost the ball, with Sabitzer taking aim from just inside the penalty area and putting the hosts 1-0 up. Germany also struggled to get into the game in the following stages. Instead, Baumgartner saw an attempt at goal fly just inches over the crossbar (43’).

Nagelsmann reacted and brought Thomas Müller on in place of Füllkrug. Instead of getting themselves back into the game, Germany suffered another blow in the 49th minute as Sané was sent off for violent conduct, forcing Germany’s head coach into another change. Henrichs came on for Brandt (53’) after a long-range effort from Stefan Posch had gone just wide (51’).

Nagelsmann gave Robert Andrich his international debut as part of a triple change. The Leverkusen player came on alongside Kimmich and Wirtz in place of Gnabry, Gündogan and Goretzka (60’). However, these changes didn’t bear fruit. Trapp denied Gregoritsch in the 64th minute, but Frankfurt’s keeper was left with no chance in the 73rd minute. Baumgartner got in behind the German defence and put Austria 2-0 up with a wonderful lobbed effort.

Germany were left to thank Trapp in the closing stages of the game as he was called into action on a number of occasions and prevented his side from suffering a heavier defeat.

The Germany national team now head into the important European Championships year following their sixth loss in eleven games in 2023 (three wins, two draws). The next international fixtures in the lead-up to EURO 2024 will take place in four months time.

created by mmc/ww