Germany defeat Australia to kick off their Olympics campaign

Horst Hrubesch’s side won 3-0 against Australia in their opening group game. Marina Hegering headed Germany into the lead after 24 minutes, before Lea Schüller (64’) and Jule Brand (68’) added further goals after the break.

Coach Hrubesch went with Ann-Katrin Berger in goal and a centre-back partnership of Kathrin Hendrich and Marina Hegering, who had recovered in time from injury. Sarai Linder and Giulia Gwinn started at full-back, with captain Alexandra Popp and Janina Minge beginning in central midfield. Klara Bühl was on the left wing and Jule Brand on the other side, as Hrubesch opted for two strikers in Lea Schüller and Sjoeke Nüsken.

Both teams looked to keep the ball early on, though basic errors in possession saw lots of turnovers. The first chance of the game came for Germany in the fourth minute – Jule Brand’s effort was too central to trouble the keeper. The Wolfsburg attacker then got on the end of a long ball by Berger, dribbled past two Australian defenders into the box and got a shot off, but she was off balance as she pulled the trigger and it went over the bar (10’). Germany were growing in confidence after these positive attacks and continued to play some nice football. A move involving several players saw Schüller put a ball across the box from the right side, albeit without anyone getting on the end of it. Then, Gwinn couldn’t properly connect with a ball in from out wide (15’).

Hegering header gives Germany the lead

The game lost a bit of tempo after several injury stoppages, before Germany were able to take the lead from a set piece. Gwinn’s corner was headed in by Hegering at the back post, leaving goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold with no chance (24’). At the other end, Gwinn had to be on her toes to make a good sliding tackle to block Mary Fowler’s shot (26’). The impressive Brand was involved in another dangerous move in the first half, dribbling down the wing and then giving it to Bühl, whose attempt was off target (31’).

‘The Matildas’ looked to attack a lot down Germany’s left, but the DFB defence was strong and put in a focused display in the Marseille sun. Nüsken’s volley in the box was blocked (45’) and then Berger easily held a free-kick in what was the last notable moment of the first half (45+3’).

Two second-half goals

Hrubesch brought on Sydney Lohmann for Nüsken for the second half, with Australia looking to attack a bit more in search of a way back into the game. Despite their high press, Germany still had the first opportunity after the break. After winning the ball back in midfield, Brand shot from the edge of the box and just missed the far post (49’). Just a few minutes later, Schüller came close to doubling Germany’s lead. Brand won the ball off centre-back Clare Hunt and squared it for the Bayern forward, but she couldn’t get her shot past Alanna Kennedy (56’).

Just as Australia started to really put some pressure on the German defence, Hrubesch’s team managed to score their second goal of the game. It came again from a Gwinn corner, but on this occasion, it was Schüller who headed home (64’). Brand got her reward for a fine display four minutes later, tapping home at the back post from a fine pass across the box by Linder (68’). Hrubesch gave minutes to Elisa Senß and Bibiane Schulze Solano in the closing stages. They came on for Minge and Hegering respectively. Germany didn’t just sit back despite the three-goal lead and had chances to add to it. Bühl (85’) and Schüller (88’) failed to do so, however. The final change saw Vivien Endemann replace the excellent Brand just before full time. Mexican referee Katia Garcia blew the final whistle after six minutes of injury time, confirming an excellent result for the German team at the Stade Velodrome.

Germany’s next game is also in Marseille against the USA on Sunday, 28th July (21:00 CEST). The third and final group game is against Zambia in St. Etienne on Wednesday, 31st July (19:00 CEST).