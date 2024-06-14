Germany cruise to victory in opening match of the EUROs

The German national team made a tremendous start to their EURO 2024 campaign on Friday night after inflicting a heavy 5-1 defeat on Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring early on for the host nation (10’), after which youngster Jamal Musiala fired home another to double the lead (19’). In the minutes prior to the break, Kai Havertz added to the advantage with an ice-cold penalty following a Scotland red card incident in the box (45’+1), with Niclas Füllkrug powering home Germany’s fourth after half-time (68’). Steve Clarke’s side were gifted a consolation goal against the run of play after Antonio Rüdiger’s header landed in his own net (87’), but Emre Can stepped up to the plate and got onto the scoresheet to make it five for Nagelsmann’s side (90’+2).

Germany’s head coach put his faith in the exact same starting XI from their friendly win over Greece for the opening match of the EURO 2024. Manuel Neuer began between the sticks, with Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah in centre-back. Maximilian Mittelstädt and Joshua Kimmich lined up either side, with Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich starting in the central defensive midfield. Wirtz, Musiala and captain Ilkay Gündogan sat in front of the pair, with Havertz spearheading Germany’s attack.

Germany come out the traps firing

The host nation forced the Tartan Army into their own half from the offset, but were unable to penetrate the strong Scottish defence. However, Kimmich spotted Wirtz unmarked on the edge of the box and the forward powered Germany’s opening goal in off the post on his first touch. After falling behind early on, Scotland struggled to create any chances for the remainder of the game.

Nagelsmann’s side had an impressive 74 percent of possession in the first-half and were able to double the deficit in quick succession. Gündogan slotted the ball forward into the path of Havertz, who cut it back to Musiala, allowing the FC Bayern youngster to take two quick touches and fire a rocket into the roof of the Scotland net. The hosts continued to dominate the game, but Scotland held firm against the relentless Germany attacks.

Havertz punishes from the spot

The hosts added a third to their advantage courtesy of a Kai Havertz penalty following a two-foot tackle in the area from Ryan Porteous, who was handed a red card as a result. The striker sent the Scotland keeper the wrong way and kept his composure, firing the ball down the middle.

Pascal Groß made his first appearance at the European Championships after entering the field at the break in the place of Andrich, who was shown a yellow card in the first half. Shortly after, Scotland had their first chance of the game through a Scott McTominay free kick (47’), with Rüdiger coming close for Germany up the other end (51’).

The hosts kept their foot on the gas and Scotland found it tough to create anything going forward with just ten men. It was only a matter of time before Germany would launch another series of attacks, which saw Wirtz’s effort fly over the crossbar by inches (57’) and Gündogan’s strike blocked at the last second following an exceptional Musiala solo run (59’).

Füllkrug and Can join in on the action

Nagelsmann decided to bring Füllkrug and Leroy Sané into the mix to replace Havertz and Wirtz (63’), which saw the FC Bayern forward make an immediate impact and come close to netting another for Germany. However, Füllkrug rose to the occasion not long after and slammed a powerful volley into the top corner to secure a four goal advantage.