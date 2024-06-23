Füllkrug: “It was a nice moment for us as a team”

Germany secured a late draw in their final group game against Switzerland in Frankfurt. DFB.de has summarised the post-match reaction.

Julian Nagelsmann: We woke the stadium up with our equaliser. Switzerland were a tough opponent, they were really aggressive. We actually defended well for large parts of the game and tried a lot and took a lot of risks after conceding. We deserved to get the point in the end.

Toni Kroos: We’re pleased that we got a goal in the end. We showed that we believed in ourselves right until the death. I don’t think we deserved to go behind when we did. We pushed hard for the whole 90 minutes and got what we deserved at the end.

İlkay Gündoğan: The end of the game couldn’t have gone any better for us with our late equaliser. It was a really tricky game for us tonight. Switzerland are a team that simply cannot be underestimated. It shows that things will not get any easier too. We need to fight hard. We made too many basic mistakes and lost our patience a bit at the end. I think you need games like that in a tournament.

Niclas Füllkrug: All the substitutes played well today, the cross for my goal was perfect. It was a nice moment for us as a team and could prove really important for us. If you want to win the EUROs, you have to beat good teams. We were dominant but struggled to create chances.

Yann Sommer (Switzerland’s goalkeeper): Conceding so late on is obviously frustrating. We played really well and showed lots of bravery. I think both sides can live with a 1-1 draw.