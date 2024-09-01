Four all-Bundesliga clashes in second round of DFB-Pokal

The draw for the second round of matches in the DFB-Pokal took place at the German Football Museum in Dortmund on Sunday evening. The draw was conducted by Sonja Greinacher, who recently won gold in 3v3 basketball at the Olympic Games in Paris, alongside DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth.

Just three sides from below the second division remain in this season’s cup competition, with Arminia Bielefeld draw against Union Berlin and Dynamo Dresden set to face SV Darmstadt 98. Kickers Offenbach, the sole Regionalliga side left in the competition, will host Karlsruher SC. Record champions FC Bayern München will travel to face 1. FSV Mainz 05, while defending champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen will host SV Elversberg.

The second round of matches will take place on 29th and 30th October 2024. The round of 16 is set to be played on 3rd/4th December, with the quarter-finals (4/5th and 25/26th February), semi-finals (1st/2nd April) and final (24th May) all set to be played in the new year.

Overview of second-round fixtures:

Bundesliga - Bundesliga

1. FSV Mainz 05 - FC Bayern München

Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Mönchengladbach

VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig - FC St. Pauli

2. Bundesliga - Bundesliga

SC Freiburg - Hamburger SV

Hertha BSC - 1. FC Heidenheim

VfB Stuttgart - 1. FC Kaiserslautern

FC Augsburg - FC Schalke 04

TSG Hoffenheim - 1. FC Nürnberg

SC Paderborn 07 - SV Werder Bremen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - SV Elversberg

1. FC Köln - Holstein Kiel

2. Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga

SSV Jahn Regensburg - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

3. Liga - Bundesliga

Arminia Bielefeld - 1. FC Union Berlin

3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga

Dynamo Dresden - SV Darmstadt 98

Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga

Kickers Offenbach - Karlsruher SC

