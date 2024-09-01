Four all-Bundesliga clashes in second round of DFB-Pokal

The draw for the second round of matches in the DFB-Pokal took place at the German Football Museum in Dortmund on Sunday evening. The draw was conducted by Sonja Greinacher, who recently won gold in 3v3 basketball at the Olympic Games in Paris, alongside DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth.
Just three sides from below the second division remain in this season’s cup competition, with Arminia Bielefeld draw against Union Berlin and Dynamo Dresden set to face SV Darmstadt 98. Kickers Offenbach, the sole Regionalliga side left in the competition, will host Karlsruher SC. Record champions FC Bayern München will travel to face 1. FSV Mainz 05, while defending champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen will host SV Elversberg.
The second round of matches will take place on 29th and 30th October 2024. The round of 16 is set to be played on 3rd/4th December, with the quarter-finals (4/5th and 25/26th February), semi-finals (1st/2nd April) and final (24th May) all set to be played in the new year.
Overview of second-round fixtures:
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
1. FSV Mainz 05 - FC Bayern München
Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Mönchengladbach
VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig - FC St. Pauli
2. Bundesliga - Bundesliga
SC Freiburg - Hamburger SV
Hertha BSC - 1. FC Heidenheim
VfB Stuttgart - 1. FC Kaiserslautern
FC Augsburg - FC Schalke 04
TSG Hoffenheim - 1. FC Nürnberg
SC Paderborn 07 - SV Werder Bremen
Bayer 04 Leverkusen - SV Elversberg
1. FC Köln - Holstein Kiel
2. Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga
SSV Jahn Regensburg - SpVgg Greuther Fürth
3. Liga - Bundesliga
Arminia Bielefeld - 1. FC Union Berlin
3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga
Dynamo Dresden - SV Darmstadt 98
Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga
Kickers Offenbach - Karlsruher SC
