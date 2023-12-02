EURO 2024: Germany to face Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland

The EUROs groups have been drawn. Germany will face Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A of EURO 2024 (14th June to 14th July 2024) on their own turf. This was confirmed at today’s draw in the Hamburger Elbphilharmonie.

As hosts, head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s side will contest the opening game in Munich. Firstly, they face Scotland at the Allianz Arena on 14th June (21:00 CEST), then Hungary in Stuttgart on 19th June before rounding off the group stage against Switzerland in Frankfurt am Main on 23rd June.

The EUROs groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B

Group F: Turkey, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czechia

The final three remaining places at the tournament will be decided in the play-offs, which will be contested by twelve teams over three lots of semi-finals and three final matches.

