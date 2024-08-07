Dream of Olympic gold ends with defeat to USA

The Germany Women’s national team’s hopes for a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games were ended in Tuesday’s semi-finals. The United States claimed a 1-0 win in Lyon thanks to Sophia Smith’s goal in extra time.

“We had the chance to force penalties right at the end. We created other opportunities during the game as well and just weren’t able to get the reward that our efforts deserved,” said Horst Hrubesch after the game. “I can’t fault any of the players. Playing back-to-back matches at this level over 120 minutes and delivering the kind of performance that my team did today is incredible.”

Head coach Hrubesch had to make two changes to the team that started the quarter-final win over Canada: Alexandra Popp was missing with illness, while an inflamed patella tendon sidelined Lea Schüller. Ann-Katrin Berger continued in goal, with Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, captain Giulia Gwinn and Felicitas Rauch making up the back-four in front of her. Janina Minge and Sjoeke Nüsken paired up midfield, Klara Bühl and Sydney Lohmann were out wide, and Nicole Anyomi and Jule Brand lined up in attack.

USA make the better start

The USWNT came out the traps well and created dangerous moments in the opening minutes. Tierna Davidson rose highest to head a free-kick on goal, but it was straight into the arms of Berger (2’). The Gotham FC goalkeeper was called into action again just two minutes later, managing to gather a shot from Rose Lavelle at the second attempt (4’). Berger was also on hand to deny a curling effort from Sophia Smith (7’). Germany’s first venture forward was brought to a halt by a sliding tackle from Naomi Girma, who stole the ball from Anyomi as she was running through (12’).

After a dominant opening quarter of an hour from the Americans, the DFB-Frauen began to get a foothold and were able to start working the ball through their ranks. Bühl tested Alyssa Naeher with a cheeky corner-kick directed on target, but the experienced U.S. goalkeeper was wary of the danger (21’). The best chance for Hrubesch’s side in the first half came from a solo effort by Jule Brand. She carried the ball at speed into the box before firing a low shot across goal, but Naeher got down quickly to tip the ball wide (24’). The tempo of the game dropped after that, and the teams went into the break level.

Hard-fought second half

The second 45 began without any changes from either side, but continued to be a midfield battle without many openings. Gwinn tried her luck from distance just before the hour-mark, but the ball fizzed wide of the post (57’). USA responded with some chances of their own and steadily began to assert themselves. Lindsey Horan’s deflected shot was easy enough for Berger to claim (60’), while the side netting was all Mallory Swanson could find after latching onto a dinked through-ball and taking it around the Germany goalkeeper (62’).

Hrubesch made his first change in the 69th minute, bringing on Laura Freigang for Anyomi, who had picked up a knock. The United States continued to enjoy more of the ball, but unlike in the group-stage meeting, Germany’s defence were able to keep them fairly quiet. Down the other end, Minge’s strike from distance proved to be a routine save for Naeher (74’). Another niggle forced the next Germany substitution, as Hegering was replaced at centre-back by Bibiane Schulze Solane in the 78th minute.

Berger denies Horan

The closing stages saw Germany pegged back as the USA tried to decide the game in normal time, but Berger brilliantly held onto a header from Horan after a corner (79’). The United States did have the ball in the back with the final chance of the 90, but the goal was correctly ruled out by the Moroccan referee for offside (86’).

Germany made their third change at the beginning of extra time, replacing Lohmann with Elisa Senß. The United States, still unbeaten at the tournament, dropped off a little, and the DFB-Frauen were able to create a few chances. Freigang combined well with Senß, only to be denied at the last by Girma’s challenge (93’), before a shot from Bühl was dealt with by Naeher (94’).

Smith shocks Germany

Just moments later, Sophia Smith caught the German side out, beating Rauch and Berger to a ball in behind and coolly lifting it over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net (95’). Hrubesch’s side looked disorganised after going behind and had Berger to thank that Smith didn’t kill the game off with a second goal just before the change of ends (104’).

Sara Doorsoun came on for Rauch for the second half of extra time as Germany set about in search of an equaliser. With 120 minutes on the clock and time almost up, the goal almost arrived. A free-kick was met by the head of Freigang, but Naeher was able to pull off an important save from close range to end Germany’s dream of Olympic gold.

The chance for bronze is still alive, however. The DFB-Frauen will take on Spain in Lyon on Friday (15:00 CEST) in the hunt for their fourth Olympic bronze medal after 2000, 2004 and 2008.

