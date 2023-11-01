Dortmund advance to next round after win over Hoffenheim

The second round of the DFB-Pokal continued on Wednesday evening, as Borussia Dortmund narrowly got past fellow Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Elsewhere, Holstein Kiel and 1. FC Magdeburg needed penalties to determine a winner, while second-division SC Paderborn triumphed 3-1 over 2022 finalists SC Freiburg. Bayer 04 Leverkusen also booked themselves a spot in the round of 16 with a 5-2 victory against third-tier SV Sandhausen.

BVB through after narrow win

Hoffenheim came close to take an early lead in the second minute of play, but Gregor Kobel was able to come out and clear the ball, before Nico Schlotterbeck saved Mergim Berisha's rebound on the line. Marco Reus nearly hit the target with a one-time effort from a corner in the third minute, as Dortmund continued to press hard for an opening goal. BVB would go on to break the deadlock shortly before half-time, as Reus scuffed a shot past Oliver Baumann after an assist from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (43').

The hosts nearly added a second after the change of ends, as Baumann reacted quickly to deny Youssoufa Moukoko. Maximilian Beier had two good chances to level the score in the 62nd minute, but his first effort was blocked and the second was caught by Kobel. In the end, BVB held on to knock fellow Bundesliga side TSG out of the competition.

Magdeburg triumph on penalties

Magdeburg didn't need long to open their account at the Holstein-Stadion, as Herbert Bockhorn poked the ball over the line early on after getting on the end of a pass from Connor Krempicki (3'). The visitors would double their advantage in the 11th minute after Krempicki intercepted a pass and slotted it past Timon Weiner.

Kiel started brightly into the second half, with Lewis Holtby and Timo Becker narrowly missing a chance to get on the end of a cross from Tom Rothe (53'). The hosts were then able to get back in the game after an own goal from Daniel Heber (61'). Seven minutes later, Kiel drew level after another own goal – this time, it was Cristiano Piccini who redirected the ball into his own net. The game headed to extra-time, with Xavier Amaechi putting FCM ahead in the 93rd minute, before Benedikt Pichler's late equaliser (122') ensured the two sides were still deadlocked after 120 minutes. The match headed to penalties, where Magdeburg kept their nerve, scoring with four of their five attempts to advance to the round of 16 (2-2 a.e.t., 4-3 on pens.)

Paderborn come out on top against Freiburg

The first chance of the night belonged to the hosts, but Vincenzo Grifo's cross into the box was cleared by Laurin Curda (2'). Paderborn would then go on to take the lead just minutes later, as Florent Muslija found Filip Bilbija inside the area. The forward poked home the opener for the second-division side, slotting it into the bottom right corner (4'). Freiburg's Michael Gregoritsch later tried his luck from 14 metres out in the 25th minute, but saw his effort saved by Pelle Boevink. SCP would add to their lead before the break, with Muslija placing a free-kick perfectly into the top corner past goalkeeper Florian Müller (33').

The visitors made it 3-0 after the change of ends, as Sirlord Conteh used his pace to beat Killian Sildillia before laying the ball off to Bilbija, who only needed to redirect it into the back of the net (56'). Freiburg were able to get one back in the 69th minute through Maximilian Eggestein as he smashed a powerful effort off the underside of the bar and in. However, it wasn't enough to kick-start a comeback for the hosts, as the 2022 finalists bowed out in the second round.

Leverkusen get the job done in the end

The Werkself nearly took the lead just 40 seconds after kick-off, but Amine Adli was denied by goalkeeper Nikolaj Rehnen after a well-timed run. The favourites would take the lead in the 20th minute, after the referee pointed to the spot following a foul on Adli. Exequiel Palacios stepped up and beat Rehnen, sending his penalty off the left post and in.

Leverkusen came out of the half-time break seeking to add to their lead, but were instead pegged back by Christoph Ehlich's tidy finish from the edge of the penalty box (50'). The Werkself responded nearly instantly, as Jonathan Tah headed them back in front in the 54th minute. Sandhausen refused to give up and were rewarded for their efforts with another equaliser, after Yassin Ben Balla headed in a corner (57'). Just as it seemed as though the game was headed for extra-time, Leverkusen were able to score three unanswered goals through Adam Hlozek (85') and Adli (88', 90'+2) to advance to the next round with a 5-2 win.

