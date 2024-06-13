DFB-Pokal first round schedule confirmed

The German Football Association (DFB), in consultation with its TV partners, has confirmed the schedule for the first round of the 2024/25 DFB-Pokal. Thirty matches will be played on the third weekend of August, with the final two matches of the round following at the end of the month.

The first round will open on 16th August from 18:00 CEST. Wehen Wiesbaden will host neighbours 1. FSV Mainz 05, while Hallescher FC will host Bundesliga new boys FC St. Pauli. TSG Hoffenheim will visit Regionalliga side FC Würzburger Kickers for their first game of the season.

Stuttgart and Leverkusen play at the end of the month

The two Super Cup participants will close out the first round at the end of August. At 20:45 CEST on Tuesday, the 27th, Preußen Münster will host Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart at the Preußenstadion. The following day, at 18:00 CEST, FC Carl Zeiss Jena face Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who went unbeaten in domestic competition last campaign.

The game between Jena and Leverkusen has been brought forward to avoid a clash with the opening ceremony of the Paralympics in Paris. “The DFB and its partners fully support this decision,” said Dr Holger Blask, CEO of the DFB. “The live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Paris will make a huge contribution to successful inclusion in Germany. The DFB is an association for everyone, and it is therefore important to us that our undivided attention and appreciation that evening goes to the Paralympic athletes.”