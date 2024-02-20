DFB mourns the passing of Andreas Brehme

The DFB are mourning the passing of Andreas Brehme. The 1990 World Cup winner passed away suddenly last night at the age of 63. Brehme earned 86 caps for Germany, scoring eight goals. He etched his name into the history books forever on 8th July 1990, when he scored the winning goal from the spot in the 85th minute of the World Cup final against Argentina in Rome. Brehme was also part of the Germany squad that finished runners-up at the 1986 World Cup and the 1992 European Championships. The defender had a knack for scoring important goals for his country, netting five of his eight goals for Germany at the World Cup and EUROs, and three of them in a World Cup semi-final or final.

Brehme also enjoyed success at club level, winning the Bundesliga title in 1987 with FC Bayern München and the Scudetto in 1989 while at Inter Milan with Lothar Matthäus and Jürgen Klinsmann. He also lifted the UEFA Cup in 1991. Following his return to Germany, Brehme was part of Otto Rehhagel's legendary 1. FC Kaiserslautern squad, as they lifted the DFB-Pokal in 1996 despite being relegated that same season, before winning the Bundesliga in 1998 as a newly-promoted side.

Following the end of his playing career, Brehme transitioned into coaching, where he was also able to make his mark. He managed 1. FC Kaiserslautern to the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in 2000/01 and helped the team equal Bayern's league record for most wins at the start of a season, putting together a seven-game winning run at the beginning of 2001/02. He was part of the inaugural list of inductees to the Hall of Fame at the German Football Museum in Dortmund in 2019.

Bernd Neuendorf: "I'm shocked"

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf: "I'm shocked, moved and deeply saddened. My condolences go out to his friends and family, and I wish them strength in this difficult time. Andreas Brehme will be remembered as one of Germany's greatest and best players of all time. German football owes him a lot. He is one of four players, alongside Mario Götze, Gerd Müller and Helmut Rahn, to have scored a winning goal for Germany in a World Cup final. His mentality, strength in the tackle, two-footedness, crosses, passes and willpower all defined him as a player and allowed him to bring so much joy to us all, and contributed to him helping to make history. He was honest and sincere, and I will remember him fondly as a great person. He was always prepared to help others. We will never forget Andreas Brehme, both as a footballer and as a person. He will be extremely missed by us all."

DFB general secretary Heike Ullrich: "Today is a sad day for German football and for the DFB. Speaking on behalf of our entire association, I can say that we are all extremely shocked and saddened by this news. Andi Brehme gifted us with many memorable moments that make up the history of German football, especially the 1990 World Cup win. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Andi Brehme. We are mourning the loss of Andreas Brehme as a person and as a footballer. He always gave his all, both on and off the pitch. I am extremely grateful for his efforts as a DFB ambassador, as a coach, member of the DFB All-Stars and so much more. We will always honour his memory."

Rudi Völler, sporting director of Germany's senior national team and a long-time friend and teammate of Andreas Brehme: "I cannot believe it. I am deeply saddened by the news of Andreas' sudden passing. Andi was our World Cup hero, but also so much more – he was a close friend of mine to this very day. I will very much miss his joy for life. My thoughts are with those he leaves behind, his friends and especially with his two sons. My deepest condolences go out to them."

