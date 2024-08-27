Comfortable win for Stuttgart in Münster

VfB Stuttgart overcame second-division opposition in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday evening. Last season’s Bundesliga runners-up won 5-0 at Preußen Münster, booking their place in the second round of the cup.

The Bundesliga side lived up to their role of favourites and started brightly. Münster were trapped in their own half early on and duly went behind after just seven minutes. From a corner, goalkeeper Morten Behrens saved Fabian Rieder’s shot, but Angelo Stiller was in the right place to score the rebound.

Four more VfB goals

The hosts never recovered from the early blow and VfB continued to dominate. Ermedin Demirović rose highest from Angelo Stiller’s cross to head in a second (15’), before Demirović turned provider for Pascal Stenzel (37’).

Although the Swabians continued to have more of the ball, they played a less intense style of football after the break. Münster were more solid at the back, even if their three changes at the interval didn’t help them to create any chances. VfB added further goals in the final 20 minutes: Nick Woltemade got their fourth (72’) and then Atakan Karazor converted from the spot with 10 minutes left to play.