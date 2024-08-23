Christian Wück: “The potential for success is there”

Christian Wück has officially started his new tenure as the head coach of the women’s national team. At his presentation at midday today, he spoke about the feeling of taking on the role, his tactical approach, his goals and the upcoming debut match against England.

Christian Wück on...

…his new job: I am so happy that this faith has been put in me – it is a real honour. The team has such potential, as they showed at the Olympics. The foundation has been laid and the potential is there in order for great things to be achieved in the future.

…the new task of coaching in the women’s game: I was very lucky that already in January I knew that I was going to be trusted with the job. Therefore, I was able to watch the games and lots of individual videos of the players and prepare based off of those. Of course, it is different but I don’t believe that the difference to men’s football is so great.

…his preparation: The key words for me are trust and confidence. I want to be able to trust the players and have the confidence in them that they will deliver top performances. That is established through communication – we have to be able to approach one another. The best coaches I played under were always honest with me, which was not always pleasant to hear, but in order to be the best player you can be you need to know where you are at.

…potential weaknesses of the team: It is always possible to improve, to find areas in which you can be better, even after winning Bronze at the Olympics. But we need to go about things in a different way. We want to develop the players further, pay attention to detail and operate well as a team. At the highest level, in order to be able to make advances, you need to afford time to the small details. We have that time now until the European Championships next year in Switzerland.

…the focus on youth: We need to ensure that the biggest young talents in Germany get playing time at the highest level. I am convinced that we have this talent at our disposal in Germany. If you put the trust in the players, then they will repay that faith.

…the goalkeepers in the squad: For me, there are two number ones in our squad. Ann-Katrin Berger played a major role in the Bronze medal win at the Olympics. However, Merle Frohms is equally as deserving of the number one spot. We will have to speak with them and see how they both fare for their club sides.

…his debut in October: There are far worse places to have your debut match than at Wembley. We want to be competing with the best and England are certainly classed in that category.

...his approach to the game: It is important that, as coaches, we provide a framework for the players in which they can develop freely. We hope to form an identity and I believe that we can do that.

