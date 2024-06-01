News

    Carl Zeiss Jena host Leverkusen while FC Bayern visit Ulm

    Carl Zeiss Jena will host double-winning Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. The draw was carried out at the German Football Museum in Dortmund by former Germany international Nils Petersen and DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth.

    SSV Ulm 1846 have been rewarded for their promotion to the 2. Bundesliga with a tie against FC Bayern, who have won more DFB-Pokal trophies than any other side. SC Preußen Münster, who also won promotion to the second tier this season, will host Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart. “VfB Stuttgart are in the Champions League. That’s a great draw,” said Münster CEO Ole Kittner.

    Three Oberliga sides handed intriguing ties

    The three remaining Oberliga teams were all given interesting ties. VfV 06 Hildesheim will host SV Elversberg, while TSV Schott Mainz take on SpVgg Greuther Fürth. The match with the biggest gap between the teams will see Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg travel to TuS Koblenz.

    This season’s runners-up 1. FC Kaiserslautern will play FC Ingolstadt, while giant-killers 1. FC Saarbrücken will welcome 1. FC Nürnberg to the Ludwigspark. RB Leipzig will face Rot-Weiss Essen, while Borussia Dortmund will be favourites against Regionalliga side 1. FC Phönix Lübeck. “I’m speechless,” said Lübeck’s Thomas Laudi. “That’s the icing on the cake after a successful season.”

    The first-round matches will take place between 16th and 19th August, one week before the Bundesliga season gets underway, for everyone except Leverkusen and Stuttgart and their opponents, as the Bundesliga sides will be contesting the Supercup. The final will be held on 24th May 2025 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

    The DFB-Pokal first round fixtures in full

    2. Bundesliga - Bundesliga

    SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - FC Bayern München

    SSV Jahn Regensburg - VfL Bochum

    SC Preußen Münster - VfB Stuttgart

    Eintracht Braunschweig - Eintracht Frankfurt

     

    3. Liga - Bundesliga

    Alemannia Aachen - Holstein Kiel

    Erzgebirge Aue - Borussia Mönchengladbach

    Energie Cottbus - SV Werder Bremen

    Rot-Weiss Essen - RB Leipzig

    SV Wehen Wiesbaden - 1. FSV Mainz 05

    VfL Osnabrück - SC Freiburg

     

    Regionalliga - Bundesliga

    FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin - FC Augsburg

    Würzburger Kickers - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

    Phönix Lübeck - Borussia Dortmund

    FC 08 Villingen - 1. FC Heidenheim

    Carl Zeiss Jena - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

    Hallescher FC - FC St. Pauli

    Greifswalder FC - 1. FC Union Berlin

     

    Oberliga - Bundesliga

    TuS Koblenz - VfL Wolfsburg

     

    3. Liga -2. Bundesliga

    Dynamo Dresden - Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Arminia Bielefeld - Hannover 96

    SV Sandhausen - 1. FC Köln

    FC Ingolstadt - 1. FC Kaiserslautern

    1. FC Saarbrücken - 1. FC Nürnberg

    FC Hansa Rostock - Hertha BSC

     

    Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga

    Kickers Offenbach - 1. FC Magdeburg

    Teutonia 05 Ottensen - SV Darmstadt

    Bremer SV - SC Paderborn

    SV Meppen - Hamburger SV

    Sportfreunde Lotte - Karlsruher SC

    VfR Aalen - FC Schalke 04

     

    Oberliga - 2. Bundesliga

    VfV 06 Hildesheim - SV Elversberg

    TSV Schott Mainz - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

