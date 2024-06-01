Carl Zeiss Jena host Leverkusen while FC Bayern visit Ulm

Carl Zeiss Jena will host double-winning Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. The draw was carried out at the German Football Museum in Dortmund by former Germany international Nils Petersen and DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth.
SSV Ulm 1846 have been rewarded for their promotion to the 2. Bundesliga with a tie against FC Bayern, who have won more DFB-Pokal trophies than any other side. SC Preußen Münster, who also won promotion to the second tier this season, will host Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart. “VfB Stuttgart are in the Champions League. That’s a great draw,” said Münster CEO Ole Kittner.
Three Oberliga sides handed intriguing ties
The three remaining Oberliga teams were all given interesting ties. VfV 06 Hildesheim will host SV Elversberg, while TSV Schott Mainz take on SpVgg Greuther Fürth. The match with the biggest gap between the teams will see Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg travel to TuS Koblenz.
This season’s runners-up 1. FC Kaiserslautern will play FC Ingolstadt, while giant-killers 1. FC Saarbrücken will welcome 1. FC Nürnberg to the Ludwigspark. RB Leipzig will face Rot-Weiss Essen, while Borussia Dortmund will be favourites against Regionalliga side 1. FC Phönix Lübeck. “I’m speechless,” said Lübeck’s Thomas Laudi. “That’s the icing on the cake after a successful season.”
The first-round matches will take place between 16th and 19th August, one week before the Bundesliga season gets underway, for everyone except Leverkusen and Stuttgart and their opponents, as the Bundesliga sides will be contesting the Supercup. The final will be held on 24th May 2025 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
The DFB-Pokal first round fixtures in full
2. Bundesliga - Bundesliga
SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - FC Bayern München
SSV Jahn Regensburg - VfL Bochum
SC Preußen Münster - VfB Stuttgart
Eintracht Braunschweig - Eintracht Frankfurt
3. Liga - Bundesliga
Alemannia Aachen - Holstein Kiel
Erzgebirge Aue - Borussia Mönchengladbach
Energie Cottbus - SV Werder Bremen
Rot-Weiss Essen - RB Leipzig
SV Wehen Wiesbaden - 1. FSV Mainz 05
VfL Osnabrück - SC Freiburg
Regionalliga - Bundesliga
FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin - FC Augsburg
Würzburger Kickers - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Phönix Lübeck - Borussia Dortmund
FC 08 Villingen - 1. FC Heidenheim
Carl Zeiss Jena - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Hallescher FC - FC St. Pauli
Greifswalder FC - 1. FC Union Berlin
Oberliga - Bundesliga
TuS Koblenz - VfL Wolfsburg
3. Liga -2. Bundesliga
Dynamo Dresden - Fortuna Düsseldorf
Arminia Bielefeld - Hannover 96
SV Sandhausen - 1. FC Köln
FC Ingolstadt - 1. FC Kaiserslautern
1. FC Saarbrücken - 1. FC Nürnberg
FC Hansa Rostock - Hertha BSC
Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga
Kickers Offenbach - 1. FC Magdeburg
Teutonia 05 Ottensen - SV Darmstadt
Bremer SV - SC Paderborn
SV Meppen - Hamburger SV
Sportfreunde Lotte - Karlsruher SC
VfR Aalen - FC Schalke 04
Oberliga - 2. Bundesliga
VfV 06 Hildesheim - SV Elversberg
TSV Schott Mainz - SpVgg Greuther Fürth
created by mmc/hm
