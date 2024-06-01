Carl Zeiss Jena host Leverkusen while FC Bayern visit Ulm

Carl Zeiss Jena will host double-winning Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. The draw was carried out at the German Football Museum in Dortmund by former Germany international Nils Petersen and DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth.

SSV Ulm 1846 have been rewarded for their promotion to the 2. Bundesliga with a tie against FC Bayern, who have won more DFB-Pokal trophies than any other side. SC Preußen Münster, who also won promotion to the second tier this season, will host Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart. “VfB Stuttgart are in the Champions League. That’s a great draw,” said Münster CEO Ole Kittner.

Three Oberliga sides handed intriguing ties

The three remaining Oberliga teams were all given interesting ties. VfV 06 Hildesheim will host SV Elversberg, while TSV Schott Mainz take on SpVgg Greuther Fürth. The match with the biggest gap between the teams will see Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg travel to TuS Koblenz.

This season’s runners-up 1. FC Kaiserslautern will play FC Ingolstadt, while giant-killers 1. FC Saarbrücken will welcome 1. FC Nürnberg to the Ludwigspark. RB Leipzig will face Rot-Weiss Essen, while Borussia Dortmund will be favourites against Regionalliga side 1. FC Phönix Lübeck. “I’m speechless,” said Lübeck’s Thomas Laudi. “That’s the icing on the cake after a successful season.”

The first-round matches will take place between 16th and 19th August, one week before the Bundesliga season gets underway, for everyone except Leverkusen and Stuttgart and their opponents, as the Bundesliga sides will be contesting the Supercup. The final will be held on 24th May 2025 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The DFB-Pokal first round fixtures in full

2. Bundesliga - Bundesliga

SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - FC Bayern München

SSV Jahn Regensburg - VfL Bochum

SC Preußen Münster - VfB Stuttgart

Eintracht Braunschweig - Eintracht Frankfurt

3. Liga - Bundesliga

Alemannia Aachen - Holstein Kiel

Erzgebirge Aue - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Energie Cottbus - SV Werder Bremen

Rot-Weiss Essen - RB Leipzig

SV Wehen Wiesbaden - 1. FSV Mainz 05

VfL Osnabrück - SC Freiburg

Regionalliga - Bundesliga

FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin - FC Augsburg

Würzburger Kickers - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Phönix Lübeck - Borussia Dortmund

FC 08 Villingen - 1. FC Heidenheim

Carl Zeiss Jena - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Hallescher FC - FC St. Pauli

Greifswalder FC - 1. FC Union Berlin

Oberliga - Bundesliga

TuS Koblenz - VfL Wolfsburg

3. Liga -2. Bundesliga

Dynamo Dresden - Fortuna Düsseldorf

Arminia Bielefeld - Hannover 96

SV Sandhausen - 1. FC Köln

FC Ingolstadt - 1. FC Kaiserslautern

1. FC Saarbrücken - 1. FC Nürnberg

FC Hansa Rostock - Hertha BSC

Regionalliga - 2. Bundesliga

Kickers Offenbach - 1. FC Magdeburg

Teutonia 05 Ottensen - SV Darmstadt

Bremer SV - SC Paderborn

SV Meppen - Hamburger SV

Sportfreunde Lotte - Karlsruher SC

VfR Aalen - FC Schalke 04

Oberliga - 2. Bundesliga

VfV 06 Hildesheim - SV Elversberg

TSV Schott Mainz - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

created by mmc/hm