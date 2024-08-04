Berger wins penalty shootout to put Germany through to Olympic semi-final

The Germany women’s national team are through to the semi-finals of the Olympic Games after a dramatic 4-2 win on penalties against defending champions Canada (0-0 a.e.t.). Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger’s heroic performance saw her save two penalties before coolly slotting home the winning spot-kick herself. The win sets up a semi-final showdown with the United States on Tuesday evening (18:00 CEST).

Against Canada, head coach Horst Hrubesch started with Berger in goal, behind a back four of Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich and Felicitas Rauch. Alexandra Popp and Janina Minge lined up in defensive midfield, with Klara Bühl and Jule Brand on the wings. Sjoeke Nüsken and Lea Schüller started in attack.

Missed chances for Schüller and Bühl

Both sides started well into the match, but the first chance would fall to Schüller in the 11th minute, as she sent a shot over the bar. Next, it was Bühl who would go close, as she broke through on goal before being denied by goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan (18’). Minutes later, Schüller was preparing to take aim from the edge of the box before being blocked by an opposition defender (22’).

Germany were the dominant side midway through the first half, winning possession in midfield and not allowing Canada many chances. Neither side were able to make the most of the opportunities they created, as they headed into the break still deadlocked at 0-0.

The second half continued in much the same fashion as the opening 45 minutes, although Canada had started to pose more of a threat in attack. Berger was able to intercept a long ball destined for the on-rushing Evelyne Viens in the nick of time (63’). Hrubesch then reacted by bringing on fresh legs in the form of Sydney Lohmann and Vivien Endemann for Nüsken and Bühl (65’).

Canada up the pressure

The tension ratcheted up as we approached the final 20 minutes, with both teams looking to force the other into making mistakes. Cloe Lacasse tested Berger with a low shot from the edge of the box (70’). Adriana Leon then broke through on goal, but was denied by Berger (71’).

Canada had started to up the pressure in this phase, keeping Berger and the German defence busy. Viens only narrowly missed getting on the end of a cross from Leon (78’), before redirecting a pass from Lacasse that went just wide of the post (79’). Then, it was Germany’s turn to go close as Schüller and Minge both missed getting on the end of a cross from Brand (90’). Deep into added time, Janine Beckie then missed what would be the final chance for either side (90’+5), as the match headed to extra time.

The first chance in extra time went Canada’s way, as Ashley Lawrence was able to get off a shot from distance that forced Berger into making a save (94’). Germany found themselves pinned back by Canada at this moment in the game, with Rauch making a crucial goalmouth clearance after a deflected cross from Lawrence (100’). Germany then made another change, bringing in Elisa Senß for Endemann in the 104th minute. Brand then had a shot blocked from close range after a corner (105’+2).

Berger saves two penalties before sending Germany through

Germany’s biggest opportunity in extra time came in the 113th minute, as Lohmann rose highest to meet an outswinging free kick, sending a powerful header against the bar. Hrubesch then brought on more fresh legs in the form of Laura Freigang for Schüller (114’). Leon went close once again at the other end, but was unable to beat Berger (117’). Neither team managed to find the back of the net as the final whistle blew, signalling that it would be decided via a penalty shootout.

Gwinn stepped up to take the first penalty for Germany, burying a powerful shot in the back of the net. Canada’s Quinn and Germany’s Minge then also both scored their spot-kicks, before Berger saved Lawrence’s effort. Canada’s hopes were kept alive after Lohmann sent her penalty over the bar, but Berger came up big once again by denying Leon. Rauch scored to give Germany a 3-1 advantage in the shootout, before Beckie brought Canada back within one as her penalty snuck under Berger and into the back of the net. The goalkeeper then stepped up to take the deciding spot-kick herself, sending Sheridan the wrong way to book Germany a spot in the semi-finals.

Next up, they will face the United States on Tuesday evening, with the winner advancing to the Olympic final at Paris’ Parc des Princes on Saturday, 10th August.

created by mmc/asv