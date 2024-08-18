Augsburg emerge victorious in opening round of the DFB-Pokal

FC Augsburg got off to a flying start in their 2024/25 DFB-Pokal campaign after inflicting a 4-1 defeat on Viktoria Berlin in the first round of this season’s tournament. At the Ludwigsparkstadion, 1. FC Saarbrücken and 1. FC Nürnberg’s clash resulted in a penalty shootout after the sides could not be separated following 120 minutes of play, eventually seeing the visitors run out as winners (3-5).

FCA cruise to a 4-1 victory

With the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark set to be demolished, FC Viktoria Berlin were eager to bid farewell to their home ground with a victory. The hosts started brightly and took the lead against the Bundesliga side, as Aidan Liu got on the scoresheet with a goal from a corner (4’). Despite conceding early on, FC Augsburg responded immediately and launched a series of attacks in a bid to find their equaliser. After Giannoulis went close (10’) and Phillip Tietz was denied by the woodwork (24’), midfielder Elvis Rexhbecaj was finally able to level the scoring with a strike that flew past Horenburg and went in off the post (33’). With the visitors continuing to apply the pressure, Viktoria Berlin goalscorer Liu was forced into action and put his body on the line just prior to the break to deny FCA their second (42’).

Augsburg took things up a notch after half-time and were able to secure a comprehensive victory in their first competitive fixture of the campaign thanks to goals from Samuel Essende (53’), Niklas Dorsch (87’), and Tietz (90+2’).

Nürnberg hold nerve in penalty shootout

Well aware of their opponent’s fairytale run in last season’s DFB-Pokal, Nürnberg flew out of the traps and secured the opener from 20 metres out courtesy of Michal Sevcik, just 12 minutes after kick off. It didn’t take long for the hosts to recover and start applying pressure, yet Nürnberg held firm and even came close to doubling their advantage through midfielder Kanji Okunuki (37’).

Saarbrücken hit the ground running after the break, searching relentlessly for an equaliser and coming close through Simon Stehle (57’), before Kai Brünker stepped up to the plate and powered home a scissor kick to rescue his side and level the scoring (80’). After neither team could secure a winner during the 30 minutes of extra time, the game was to be decided by a shootout. Although Saarbrücken fired three past Christian Mathenia, all five of the Nürnberg penalty takers remained calm and converted from the spot to see the visitors through to the next round.