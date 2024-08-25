Ann-Katrin Berger named Germany’s ‘Women’s Footballer of the Year’

Following on from her team’s bronze medal at the Olympic Games, Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has now received a personal honour. The 33-year-old, who currently plies her trade for American side NJ/NY Gotham FC, has been voted Germany’s ‘Women’s Footballer of the Year’ in the magazine kicker. Berger is the first goalkeeper to win the award since Silke Rottenberg in 1998.

“I didn’t expect this. It took some time to sink in,” said Berger. “This is a great feeling. It’s very rare for a goalkeeper to win these kinds of awards. Until recently, the Olympics were my aim. Now, I have to sit down and think of some new targets that I can tackle head-on,” she added.

From Alexandra Popp to Ann-Katrin Berger

The vote has been held since 1996. 427 journalists took part in this year’s edition. Berger won 144 votes, holding off competition from FC Bayern duo Giulia Gwinn (71 votes) and Lena Oberdorf (66 votes). Last year’s winner was VfL Wolfsburg star Alexandra Popp.

Berger impressed with her performances at the Olympic Games in France, particularly during the penalty shoot-out. In the nail-biting quarter-final tie with Canada, the former Chelsea player saved two kicks, before herself stepping up to score the winning penalty that sent her side into the next round. In the bronze medal match, Berger saved another spot kick just before the end of the game to earn Germany a 1-0 victory in normal time over world champions Spain.