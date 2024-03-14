DFB and adidas present new Germany home and away kits

The Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) and partner adidas have today unveiled the new home shirts for both the men's and women's national teams, as well as the new men's away kit. While the white home kit showcases Germany's footballing history in a modern way ahead of UEFA EURO 2024, the away kit with its pink and purple tones is a first in the history of the national sides. The women's national team will continue to wear their current green away shirt.

Men's national team player Florian Wirtz, who featured in the adidas ad campaign alongside head coach Julian Nagelsmann, men's national team sporting director Rudi Völler and women's national team player Jule Brand, said: "The black-red-gold colouring on the shoulders of the home kit, along with the otherwise all-white look – for me, it's got all the elements of a classic Germany shirt. I think the away shirt is really cool! It's something different and really stands out. We're looking forward to the home EUROs and want to perform well in both shirts."

Away shirt is meant to represent the diversity of the country

The white home shirt features the colours of the Germany flag splashed across the shoulders, and is meant to represent an eagle's wing – a reoccurring symbolic element in the history of Germany's national team kits. The front of the shirt features a stylish and subtle print inspired by the DFB logo. The kit is rounded off by white shorts and socks.

In contrast to the more traditional elements of the home shirt, the new away kit is meant to represent the new generation of German football fans, as well as the diversity of the country. The diamond pattern on the shirt is also meant to represent an eagle wing. The look is rounded off by purple shorts and socks.

Gercke and Co. feature in adidas campaign

To go along with the official presentation of the new shirts, adidas have created a campaign that plays with well-known German clichés and stereotypes. In addition to players from both the men's and women's national teams, the campaign also features other adidas partners such as top model Lena Gercke, streamer Elias Nerlich and rapper RIN.

The new home and away kits are now available to purchase in the official DFB fan shop, at adidas.de and adidas stores, as well as select retailers. The shirts cost €75 for kids sizes and €100 for adult sizes.

The new shirts will be debuted during the international break in March. The men's national team will wear the home shirt when they come up against France in Lyon on 23rd March (21:00 CET), while the away shirt will make its debut against the Netherlands in Frankfurt on 26th March (20:45 CET). The women's national team will wear the new home shirt for the first time as they get their Women's EURO qualification campaign underway in Austria on 5th April (20:30 CEST).

created by mmc/asv