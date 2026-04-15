Germany beat Austria 5-1 in World Cup qualifying

The Germany women’s national team maintain their perfect record in their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign. Their third qualifying game saw them beat Austria 5-1 in front of 24,237 fans at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg. A 5-0 win over Slovenia and a 4-0 victory against Norway in their first two qualifying matches mean that Christian Wück’s side sit atop Group A4 on 9 points and with a +13 goal difference.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nicole Anyomi put the two-time world champions ahead after 17 minutes, before Vivien Endemann doubled the lead after the break (52’). Austria’s captain Sarah Puntigam scored an own goal to make it 3-0 (68’) before Jule Brand (Olympique Lyon) netted the fourth (76’). Chiara D’Angelo (Werder Bremen) got the visitors a consolation goal (77’), but ultimately it was Germany and Lea Schüller (Manchester United) who would have the final say (83’). Germany have now won all eight games they have played against Austria, with the ninth match between the two scheduled for Saturday, 18th April in Ried (18:00 CEST).

Wück: “I expect everyone to give 100%”

The winner of the group will qualify automatically for the World Cup finals in Brazil, while the second-, third- and fourth-placed sides will head to the play-offs to try and book their spot at the tournament.

“I’m not entirely satisfied with the performance, as only a couple of players really pushed themselves to the limit. Compliments to Austria, who made it very difficult for us in the first half,” said Wück after the game. “I expect everyone to give 100% and keep improving. That is what defines a top team.”

Dallmann in the starting XI

There was an emotional moment before kick-off, as Sara Däbritz officially said her goodbyes to the Germany national team. The 31-year-old Real Madrid midfielder announced her decision to retire from international football in October. DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and sporting director Nia Künzer paid tribute to Däbritz on behalf of the German Football Association and congratulated her on a long and successful international career.

Wück made just one change to the side that put four past Norway, bringing Linda Dallmann in to make her 75th international appearance ahead of Carlotta Wamser. Ann-Kathrin Berger started between the sticks behind a back-four of captain Giulia Gwinn, Janina Minge, Rebecca Knaak and Franziska Kett. Elisa Senß and Sjoeke Nüsken sat in front of the backline, with Brand, Dallmann and Endemann supporting striker Anyomi.

Anyomi taps in opener

Austria lost their opening two qualifying games coming into this one and so started on the front foot. Germany were prepared for this and remained composed and in control. It took Wück’s side ten minutes to create the first chance for Anyomi, set up by Nüsken. The Chelsea midfielder then had an effort herself a minute later, but fired wide.

The opener came from a Brand corner and a scramble in the box. Knaak got her head on the initial cross, which goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif parried back into the danger zone. Minge’s effort was blocked, before Anyomi reacted quickly to poke it over the line (17’).

Germany had full control of the match after taking the lead, but often struggled to break down Austria’s five-strong backline. Wück was forced into an early substitution, bringing Gwinn off for Wamser after 33 minutes due to the full-back falling on her shoulder. “We took her off as a precaution. She landed on her shoulder. We’ll do some more tests and I just hope it’s nothing serious,” said Wück after the game.

Endemann doubles the advantage

Germany increased the pressure towards the end of the first half, creating three chances shortly before the break. Kett narrowly missed (36’), before El Sherif denied Brand (43’) and Wamser fired over (44’). Austria’s first shot of the match came in first-half stoppage time through a long-range effort from Melanie Brunnthaler (45+1’).

Austria created a great chance at the start of the second period, but Berger was equal to it (50’). Just two minutes later, Germany doubled their lead. Another Brand cross into the box found Endemann, who finished at the back post (52’).

Schüller scores her 56th international goal

With a two-goal lead, Wück made three changes after just over an hour. Germany immediately threatened again, and after a series of attempts, Puntigam deflected a Nüsken header into her own net (68’).

Brand made it 4-0 in the 76th minute, before Austria scored just 90 seconds later through D’Angelo (77’). Substitute Schüller restored the four-goal advantage in the 83rd minute, scoring her 56th international goal in just her 85th appearance. The two sides will now both head to Ried ahead of Saturday’s game (18:00 CEST), with Germany looking to continue their perfect record in World Cup qualifying.