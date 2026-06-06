News (engl.)
Nagelsmann: “I thought it was the perfect test for us”
Germany’s final friendly before the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico ended in victory, with the national team celebrating a 2-1 win over hosts USA in Chicago. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann and his players spoke afterwards about their final outing before Germany begin their World Cup campaign against Curaçao on Sunday, 14th June (19:00 CEST). DFB.de has rounded up the reaction.
Julian Nagelsmann: I thought it was the perfect test for us in terms of the conditions and the opposition. We started really well, then the game opened up a bit. Overall, I’m satisfied. We’ve now won nine games in a row, and that takes some doing. You always have a plan in mind for the starting XI, but you also always have a Plan B. There definitely won’t be eight changes for our World Cup opener against Curaçao.
Kai Havertz: All in all, we played well. We were even better in the second half. It was a good ball from Joshua Kimmich and then I put it away. I think everyone has had a long season, and these are special circumstances – a different time zone and a different kind of pitch. We have to adapt to that, but it’s the same for everyone. We’re in good form and go into the first group game with confidence and belief.
Oliver Baumann: The lads did well, and we can build on that. The conditions are a bit different, but we’ll get used to them. The players who came on also made an impact and kept the pressure up. We’ve got a few weeks ahead of us now and will do everything in order to be successful.
Leroy Sané: We all get on really well and we’re hugely excited for the World Cup. It was a difficult opponent and the pitch was a bit tough. We want to go all in. My goal doesn’t matter to me – the team is more important, and so is approaching everything in a positive way.
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: mmc/asv
Related news
IMG Appointed as the International Production Partner for the DFB-Pokal
The German Football Association (DFB) has appointed the global sports marketing agency, IMG, as the international production partner for the men’s DFB-Pokal (German FA Cup) for the next four seasons, beginning with the 2026/27 tournament.
Several changes, zero conceded: rotated Germany side defeat Slovenia 2-0
The Germany women’s national team ran out 2-0 winners in their final World Cup qualifying match against Slovenia in Ljubljana, signing off for an international break of around four months with another victory.
Völler: “We’re going to be a tough team to beat”
Ahead of the first group stage match against Curaçao, national team sporting director Rudi Völler spoke about the mood within the team, the base camp and their preparations for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.