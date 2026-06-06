Germany’s final friendly before the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico ended in victory, with the national team celebrating a 2-1 win over hosts USA in Chicago. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann and his players spoke afterwards about their final outing before Germany begin their World Cup campaign against Curaçao on Sunday, 14th June (19:00 CEST). DFB.de has rounded up the reaction.

Julian Nagelsmann: I thought it was the perfect test for us in terms of the conditions and the opposition. We started really well, then the game opened up a bit. Overall, I’m satisfied. We’ve now won nine games in a row, and that takes some doing. You always have a plan in mind for the starting XI, but you also always have a Plan B. There definitely won’t be eight changes for our World Cup opener against Curaçao.

Kai Havertz: All in all, we played well. We were even better in the second half. It was a good ball from Joshua Kimmich and then I put it away. I think everyone has had a long season, and these are special circumstances – a different time zone and a different kind of pitch. We have to adapt to that, but it’s the same for everyone. We’re in good form and go into the first group game with confidence and belief.

Oliver Baumann: The lads did well, and we can build on that. The conditions are a bit different, but we’ll get used to them. The players who came on also made an impact and kept the pressure up. We’ve got a few weeks ahead of us now and will do everything in order to be successful.

Leroy Sané: We all get on really well and we’re hugely excited for the World Cup. It was a difficult opponent and the pitch was a bit tough. We want to go all in. My goal doesn’t matter to me – the team is more important, and so is approaching everything in a positive way.