News (engl.)
“This step was inevitable”: Neuendorf welcomes FIFA’s decision to drop investor plans
FIFA has dropped its plans to seek private investment following widespread criticism. President Gianni Infantino announced the decision in a statement. UEFA, CONCACAF and the AFC had previously voiced their opposition to Infantino’s proposal to sell stakes in FIFA tournaments to private investors.
“This step was inevitable,” said DFB president Bernd Neuendorf. “The attempt to open up FIFA competitions to private investors has failed spectacularly. That is due in no small part to the united stance taken by all UEFA member associations. We now need a full investigation into how this project, initiated by Gianni Infantino, came about and was handled. The FIFA president acted unilaterally and without transparency, and ultimately failed to act in football’s best interests. Together with UEFA and the other confederations, we must bring about a fundamental change of culture at FIFA – one in which decisions are once again discussed and made by the members of its governing bodies.”
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: mmc/dr
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