Jürgen Klopp appointed new Germany head coach

Jürgen Klopp is to become the new head coach of the Germany men’s national team. The 59-year-old signed a four-year contract at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt today and will lead Germany at UEFA EURO 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The supervisory board and general meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG had previously voted unanimously in favour of the proposal put forward by DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and DFB first vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Klopp will take over from Julian Nagelsmann on 15th August 2026. Nagelsmann stepped down as Germany coach on 3rd July following the World Cup exit against Paraguay.

Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and Sven Bender will join the DFB as Klopp’s assistant coaches. Krawietz and Lijnders previously worked alongside Klopp at Liverpool, where they won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020. Lijnders (43), most recently worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach at Manchester City. Krawietz (54) who also worked alongside Klopp in both Mainz and Dortmund, has joined the DFB from Red Bull. Sven Bender (37) is back with the DFB after spells as an assistant coach at Dortmund and head coach at Unterhaching. Bender, who won seven caps for Germany, worked as an assistant coach for Germany’s U16 and U17 sides from 2022 to 2024.

“Our clear first choice”

Jürgen Klopp said: “Few things can bring us Germans together like the national team. That is exactly what makes this role so special for me. I’m grateful for everything I’ve been able to experience and learn during the past year and a half at Red Bull, and for everyone’s willingness to find a solution that made this possible. I’m now looking forward to taking on this special role in German football. We will approach it together with humility and patience as we look to build a team that fights for one another, enjoys its football and that people across our country can get fully behind.”

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: “Few people embody passion, authenticity and the ability to inspire others quite like Jürgen Klopp. After Julian Nagelsmann stepped down, he was our clear first choice to become Germany head coach, which is why we did everything we could to bring him in. I would like to thank everyone who helped make this appointment possible, particularly Oliver Mintzlaff for the constructive talks and his willingness to work with us, as well as Aki Watzke for his tremendous support.”

Hans-Joachim Watzke, DFB first vice-president, said: “For me, Jürgen is one of the best coaches in the world. He makes his players better and has a remarkable ability to inspire, lead and bring people together. That is exactly what the national team needs.”

DFB sporting director Rudi Völler said: “Jürgen Klopp has shown over many years at the very highest level that he can develop young players and get his teams to perform under pressure. He is also an outstanding motivator who will inspire our fans and German football as a whole. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Klopp’s first international break in charge will see Germany play four matches between late September and early October. They begin away to the Netherlands in Amsterdam on 24th September (20:45 CEST), before Klopp takes charge of his first home game three days later against Greece in Augsburg on 27th September (20:45 CEST). Germany will then face Serbia in Munich on 1st October (20:45 CEST), followed by another meeting with Greece in Thessaloniki on 4th October (20:45 CEST).