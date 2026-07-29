Germany women to play in Karlsruhe and Bremen in October

The opponents and venues for Germany women’s international fixtures in October 2026 have been confirmed. Christian Wück’s team will play friendlies against the two finalists from the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The first game is against Australia on Friday, 9th October (20:30 CEST) at the BBBank Wildpark in Karlsruhe. Four days later, Germany will take on Asian champions Japan at Bremen’s Weserstadion (Tuesday, 13th October at 17:45 CEST).

The match against the ‘Matildas’ will mark the first time in almost 20 years that Germany women will play in Karlsruhe. Back then, the DFB-Frauen won 6-3 against Japan in November 2006 at the old Wildparkstadion. Following the stadium’s rebuild, the 2025 Google Pixel Supercup der Frauen was held in Karlsruhe, with a number of German internationals involved in FC Bayern’s 4-2 win over VfL Wolfsburg.

Germany women have played one game at the Weserstadion to date, defeating the Netherlands 4-0 in May 2025 in front of 32,398 fans in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.