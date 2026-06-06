DFB-Pokal first-round ties drawn

The first round of the 2026/27 DFB-Pokal has been drawn, with several intriguing ties in store. Deniz Aytekin, assisted by draw coordinator and DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth, produced the standout tie of VfL Osnabrück vs. FC Bayern München at the German Football Museum in Dortmund, while Oberliga side HEBC Hamburg will host Borussia Dortmund. SC St. Tönis, against Eintracht Frankfurt, VfB Krieschow, against FSV Mainz 05, and Westfalia Rhynern, against Dynamo Dresden, will all face big-name opposition in their first ever DFB-Pokal matches.

The first round of the DFB-Pokal is scheduled for 21st to 24th August 2026, although champions FC Bayern München and runners-up Borussia Dortmund will not be in action until 1st or 2nd September 2026 due to the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. The final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion will take place on 29th May 2027.

First round overview

Bundesliga 2 vs. Bundesliga

Eintracht Braunschweig - 1. FC Union Berlin

FC Energie Cottbus - FC Augsburg

VfL Osnabrück - FC Bayern München

Bundesliga 2 vs. Bundesliga 2

SpVgg Greuther Fürth - VfL Bochum

Third division vs. Bundesliga

Fortuna Düsseldorf - SC Freiburg

SV Wehen Wiesbaden - Bayer Leverkusen

MSV Duisburg - SV Elversberg

SC Verl - Hamburger SV

FC Hansa Rostock - VfB Stuttgart

Würzburger Kickers - 1. FC Köln

Third division vs. Bundesliga 2

Rot-Weiss Essen - FC St. Pauli

SG Sonnenhof Großaspach - Arminia Bielefeld

Preußen Münster - Karlsruher SC

1. FC Saarbrücken - Hertha BSC

FC Viktoria Köln - 1. FC Nürnberg

SV Waldhof Mannheim - 1. FC Kaiserslautern

Fourth division vs. Bundesliga

FC Erzgebirge Aue - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

SV Eintracht Trier - RB Leipzig

Hallescher FC - FC Schalke 04

1. FC Phönix Lübeck - SC Paderborn 07

Fourth division vs. Bundesliga 2

SSV Jeddeloh II - 1. FC Heidenheim

FC Carl Zeiss Jena - SV Darmstadt 98

TSV 1860 München - Holstein Kiel

SV Westfalia Rhynern - Dynamo Dresden

VSG Altglienicke - VfL Wolfsburg

Fifth division vs. Bundesliga

SC St. Tönis 1910 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Hamburg Eimsbütteler Ballspiel Club - Borussia Dortmund

TSV Schott Mainz - Borussia Mönchengladbach

VfB Krieschow - FSV Mainz 05

Lüneburger SK Hansa - Werder Bremen

Fifth division vs. Bundesliga 2

SV Hemelingen - Hannover 96

Bahlinger SC - 1. FC Magdeburg