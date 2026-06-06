News (engl.)
DFB-Pokal first-round ties drawn
The first round of the 2026/27 DFB-Pokal has been drawn, with several intriguing ties in store. Deniz Aytekin, assisted by draw coordinator and DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth, produced the standout tie of VfL Osnabrück vs. FC Bayern München at the German Football Museum in Dortmund, while Oberliga side HEBC Hamburg will host Borussia Dortmund. SC St. Tönis, against Eintracht Frankfurt, VfB Krieschow, against FSV Mainz 05, and Westfalia Rhynern, against Dynamo Dresden, will all face big-name opposition in their first ever DFB-Pokal matches.
The first round of the DFB-Pokal is scheduled for 21st to 24th August 2026, although champions FC Bayern München and runners-up Borussia Dortmund will not be in action until 1st or 2nd September 2026 due to the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. The final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion will take place on 29th May 2027.
First round overview
Bundesliga 2 vs. Bundesliga
Eintracht Braunschweig - 1. FC Union Berlin
FC Energie Cottbus - FC Augsburg
VfL Osnabrück - FC Bayern München
Bundesliga 2 vs. Bundesliga 2
SpVgg Greuther Fürth - VfL Bochum
Third division vs. Bundesliga
Fortuna Düsseldorf - SC Freiburg
SV Wehen Wiesbaden - Bayer Leverkusen
MSV Duisburg - SV Elversberg
SC Verl - Hamburger SV
FC Hansa Rostock - VfB Stuttgart
Würzburger Kickers - 1. FC Köln
Third division vs. Bundesliga 2
Rot-Weiss Essen - FC St. Pauli
SG Sonnenhof Großaspach - Arminia Bielefeld
Preußen Münster - Karlsruher SC
1. FC Saarbrücken - Hertha BSC
FC Viktoria Köln - 1. FC Nürnberg
SV Waldhof Mannheim - 1. FC Kaiserslautern
Fourth division vs. Bundesliga
FC Erzgebirge Aue - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
SV Eintracht Trier - RB Leipzig
Hallescher FC - FC Schalke 04
1. FC Phönix Lübeck - SC Paderborn 07
Fourth division vs. Bundesliga 2
SSV Jeddeloh II - 1. FC Heidenheim
FC Carl Zeiss Jena - SV Darmstadt 98
TSV 1860 München - Holstein Kiel
SV Westfalia Rhynern - Dynamo Dresden
VSG Altglienicke - VfL Wolfsburg
Fifth division vs. Bundesliga
SC St. Tönis 1910 - Eintracht Frankfurt
Hamburg Eimsbütteler Ballspiel Club - Borussia Dortmund
TSV Schott Mainz - Borussia Mönchengladbach
VfB Krieschow - FSV Mainz 05
Lüneburger SK Hansa - Werder Bremen
Fifth division vs. Bundesliga 2
SV Hemelingen - Hannover 96
Bahlinger SC - 1. FC Magdeburg
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: mmc/mw
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