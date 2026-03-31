Nagelsmann: “Able to draw conclusions from the game”

Germany’s men’s national team won 2-1 against Ghana in their second match as part of the international break in March. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke afterwards about the conclusions drawn from the result and the decisions left to make before the final World Cup squad is announced.

Question: Mr. Nagelsmann, what are your thoughts after the win against Ghana?

Julian Nagelsmann: We played extremely well for the first 25 minutes and were very disciplined tactically. The only thing missing was a goal. We then got a bit impatient and made things difficult for ourselves. That led to us losing our shape and free-styling a bit, which – like against Switzerland – made us easy to catch out on the break. We can’t allow ourselves to concede the way we did for 1-1, that was far too easy. However, we did take further steps forward in our development and were able to draw conclusions from the game as well. The lads have an understanding of how they need to perform in order for us to be more stable.

Question: What conclusions were you able to draw?

Nagelsmann: In terms of individual players, about our approach. We were able to identify a few topics. But, we’ll keep those to ourselves, otherwise our opponents wouldn’t have to work to prepare to face us anymore.

Question: You spoke a lot about roles. What role will your team take on at the World Cup?

Nagelsmann: I hope a good one. I don’t believe that we’re the favourites. I’m not sure whether we’ll be challengers. We need to start the tournament well and put ourselves in a good position ahead of the knockouts – from there, anything is possible.

Question: What’s set to happen over the next few weeks before the squad is announced?

Nagelsmann: I’m keeping my fingers crossed that our players will be able to return having finished the season with plenty of silverware. We won’t change much about our overall idea. We still have many discussions to be held and final decisions to make.

Question: Deniz Undav scored the winning goal. Will anything change about his role as a substitute?

Nagelsmann: It’s unlikely. I didn’t discuss roles with the players with only March in mind, but rather the World Cup. He has to put it into action on the pitch. He did well to score the goal. We’ll need players to come off the bench this summer in order to decide a game, as we aren’t always able to do that in the first 60 minutes or so. That’s his task, that’s his role.

Question: There were boos from the fans directed at Leroy Sané. What’s your opinion on that?

Nagelsmann: I don’t want to criticise the fans. In general, I don’t like it when players are getting booed. When a player comes on, then they should receive support for as long as they’re representing Germany. It doesn’t help anyone if we tear each other down. Leroy played better than he did against Switzerland. He helped set up a goal by making a good run and with his header. In the end, it comes down to what he does over the next eight weeks. But that doesn’t only apply to just him, but to all the other players as well.

Question: What did you think of Lennart Karl?

Nagelsmann: He made a great first impression. Brash but also humble. He’s been able to gain his first taste of what it’s like to be part of the senior national team. He’s got a natural talent for finding himself in the right position and creating space for himself. He’s left the best impression of all the young players that we’ve ever called up.

Question: Who will be tasked with pulling the strings in midfield?

Nagelsmann: Aleksandar Pavlović and Felix Nmecha should be back to full fitness. One of them, for sure, but it would be good to have both of them back – then I wouldn’t have to worry. There was a time where I had 11 defensive and central midfielders on my list. We have enough options. We just need to find the right players for the tournament.

Question: Is there too much criticism and not enough World Cup spirit in Germany?

Nagelsmann: I can’t influence that. Football is a polarising sport. Individual players can be polarising. Everyone has to decide for themselves, how enthusiastic they want to be about the World Cup. We want to play good football and excite the fans.