Nagelsmann reveals 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has announced his 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The announcement was made at the DFB-Campus in Frankfurt on Thursday. The team will be captained by Joshua Kimmich from record champions FC Bayern München, who is set to take part at his third World Cup.

“When speaking with the players over the past days, I’ve felt just how excited each and every one of them is for this World Cup,” said Nagelsmann. “Everyone is eager to finally begin preparations for it over the coming weeks. We have a strong squad, one which I have full confidence in. With the support of our fans, we want to put in a strong showing at this World Cup.”

Neuer with the most caps in the squad

Alongside Kimmich (108 caps), the most experienced player in the squad is Manuel Neuer. The 2014 World Cup winner won the last of his 124th caps for Germany in the quarter-finals of the 2024 EUROs in July 2024 against Spain in Stuttgart.

The squad announcement was attended not only by DFB staff and youth coaches, but also by more than 50 pupils from three schools that offer football working grounps. The DFB, in collaboration with its regional associations, has launched the nationwide ‘Year of the School’ initiative.

Public training session on 1st June

The team will begin arriving at the adidas Home Ground in Herzogenaurach from Wednesday. Their final match in Germany before the World Cup will take place against Finland in Mainz on 31st May (20:45 CEST), with a public training session set to take place on 1st June at the DFB-Campus. The team will then travel from Frankfurt to Chicago on 2nd June, where they will face the United States in their final pre-tournament friendly on 6th June (20:30 CEST).

Germany will then travel to their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on 8th June. Their first group stage match will see them take on Curaçao on 14th June (19:00 CEST) in Houston, before taking on three-time AFCON champions Ivory Coast on 20th June in Toronto (22:00 CEST). Their final match in Group E will be against Ecuador in New York/New Jersey on 25th June (22:00 CEST).